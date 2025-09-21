'Gold Cards' Are Here: 'Undo the Disastrous Immigration Policies of the Prior Administration'

President Donald Trump is obviously a busy man, but he still found time Friday to proffer two important signatures: one for a presidential proclamation and one for an executive order.

The proclamation was for America’s troops, while the EO was meant to tackle one of Trump’s biggest issues with the Joe Biden administration.

The executive order involves something the president has broached before with regard to immigration, the “Gold Card.”

“My Administration has worked relentlessly to undo the disastrous immigration policies of the prior administration,” Trump wrote in the EO. “Those policies produced a deluge of immigrants, without serious consideration of how those immigrants would affect America’s interests.

“Most significantly, the prior administration permitted millions of aliens to enter the United States illegally, to the detriment of public safety, national security, and the rule of law.

“It is a priority of my Administration to realign Federal immigration policy with the Nation’s interests by ending illegal immigration and prioritizing the admission of aliens who will affirmatively benefit the Nation, including successful entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen and women,” the president continued.

“To advance that policy, I hereby announce the Gold Card, a visa program overseen by the Secretary of Commerce that will facilitate the entry of aliens who have demonstrated their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States by voluntarily providing a significant financial gift to the Nation.”

The Gold Card program offers immigrants a direct path to citizenship — for a cost.

To acquire this Gold Card, an individual must make a million-dollar donation to the Department of Commerce.

To sponsor someone, companies and corporations must offer up a two-million-dollar donation.

“The Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, within 90 days of the date of this order, take all necessary and appropriate steps to implement the Gold Card program,” Trump said, laying out the timeline for his new program.

Trump wasn’t done on Friday.

Aside from the Gold Cards, Trump also signed a proclamation in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

“From the battlefields of the Revolutionary War to the trenches of World War II to the sprawling jungles of Vietnam, thousands of our patriotic service members have been horrifically captured by the enemy and forced to endure excruciating torture, agony, and distress in the service of our Nation,” Trump wrote.

“On this National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Day, we remember our valiant American Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen who were captured while fighting on foreign soil and our missing in action who have not yet returned home.

“We honor their courage, we salute their patriotism, and we vow full accountability for the more than 80,000 heroes still missing from the wars and conflicts of the past.”

Trump’s proclamation offers a sharp contrast to one of his earliest “hoax” battles with the establishment media.

During Trump’s first term, The Atlantic published an article claiming the president disparaged fallen veterans.

Trump has vociferously denied this allegation and has largely been a vocal and firm supporter of the U.S. military.

