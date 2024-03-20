Gold Star Father Who Was Arrested at Biden's State of the Union Gets His Charges Dropped

“Issa and Waltz wrote a letter to USCP Police Chief Tom Manger, imploring him to drop the charges,” Fox noted, though the final decision lay with Schwalb.
Meanwhile, retired Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., who oversaw the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday that he bore the responsibility for the attack.
“I was the overall commander, and I and I alone bear full military responsibility for what happened at Abbey Gate,” he said at a hearing, according to NBC News.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
