Gold Star Father Arrested for Confronting Biden at SOTU Is Released and the Response Says It All
A Gold Star father who was arrested Thursday for confronting President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address got a hero’s welcome upon his release.
During the speech, Biden claimed that “America is safer today than when I took office.” Steve Nikoui then stood up and shouted “Abbey Gate” and “United States Marines.”
Nikoui’s son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, was one of 13 U.S. troops killed at the Abbey Gate military base during the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
The Capitol Police said they asked the angry father to stop yelling, according to The National Desk. But Nikoui continued his protest, resulting in his arrest.
“Demonstrating in the Congressional Buildings is illegal,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.
Nikoui attended the State of the Union as a guest of Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, who drew attention to his arrest on X.
“He was arrested because he cried out to [Biden] to remember his son,” Mast posted. “Joe Biden has never honored those killed at the [Abbey] Gate and still hails the catastrophic withdrawal as a success!”
Steve Nikoui, the father of fallen Marine LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, was my guest to #SOTU2024.
He was arrested because he cried out to @JoeBiden to remember his son.
Joe Biden has never honored those killed at the Abby Gate and still hails the catastrophic withdrawal as a success! pic.twitter.com/m8Y0sUPLY6
— Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024
While the Capitol Police (and, no doubt, the president) weren’t ecstatic about Nikoui’s protest, the opinion of the people was quite different.
X users began to rally behind the Gold Star father, celebrating his actions and calling for his release.
FREE Steve Nikoui!!!!!
Pass it on!#freeSteveNikoui pic.twitter.com/oImebm4P5d
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024
“I stand with Steve Nikoui,” director Robby Starbuck said, listing the names of the 13 soldiers killed at Abbey Gate.
I stand with Steve Nikoui
13 WARRIORS
Johanny Pichardo
Darin T. Hoover
Nicole L. Gee
Hunter Lopez
Daegan W. Page
Humberto A. Sanchez
David L. Espinoza
Jared M. Schmitz
Rylee J. McCollum
Dylan R. Merola
Kareem M. Nikoui
Maxton W. Soviak
Ryan C. Knauss
Say their names @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gzDQAavZPW
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 8, 2024
Nikoui was ultimately freed Thursday night, but not before having to pay a $50 fine for the misdemeanor charge of “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.”
Nonetheless, the aggrieved father received a hero’s welcome from his fellow Gold Star families following his release, according to The Spectator’s Matthew Foldi.
WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.
WATCH: Steve Nikoui’s fellow Gold Star Families give him a hero’s welcome after he is freed from his completely deranged arrest by @CapitolPolice ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/uLSjSwmpQA pic.twitter.com/MFdlrmSMfC
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 8, 2024
While Biden may not stand by Nikoui or take responsibility for his son’s death, it’s clear that the public is behind him.
