Gold Star Father Who Interrupted Biden's State of the Union Arrested by Capitol Police

A Gold Star father whose son was killed in the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021 was removed from the Capitol and arrested on Thursday night after heckling President Joe Biden during the State of the Union speech.

Biden had just finished saying, “America is safer today than when I took office,” when Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, rose and shouted “Abbey Gate” and “United States Marines.”







The reference was to the terrorist bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops — including Nikoui’s 20-year-old son — during the withdrawal from Kabul.

Nikoui attended the president’s speech as a guest of Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida.

“So much for the right to petition our government for the redress of grievances,” Mast posted on X after Nikoui was arrested, adding that his guest was speaking out because “his son was killed in action at the Abbey Gate due to Biden’s incompetence.”

The Sergeant at Arms is holding my State of the Union guest for yelling at @POTUS in protest because his son was killed in action at the Abbey Gate due to Biden’s incompetence. So much for the right to petition our government for the redress of grievances. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024

Steve Nikoui, the father of fallen Marine LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, was my guest to #SOTU2024. He was arrested because he cried out to @JoeBiden to remember his son. Joe Biden has never honored those killed at the Abby Gate and still hails the catastrophic withdrawal as a success! pic.twitter.com/m8Y0sUPLY6 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024

For the last three SOTU speeches, Joe Biden REFUSED to say the names of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed by his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. I couldn’t support this effort more. Say their names! #SOTU2024 https://t.co/eld0j0RVi5 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024

“Tonight at approximately 10:15 p.m., a man disrupted the State of the Union Address by yelling,” a Capitol Police representative told Axios.

“Our officers warned him to stop and when he did not, the man was removed from the House Galleries and was arrested, the representative said.

Nikoui was hit with a misdemeanor charge of “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.”

The charge carries a fine of up to $500 and 90 days in prison, but The New York Times reported the maximum is rarely enforced.

“This is a routine charge on Capitol Hill. People who illegally demonstrate/disrupt Congress typically are released after they pay a $50 fine, so the misdemeanor charge is resolved without going to court,” the Capitol Police said in a statement, according to the Times.

Nikoui was soon released from custody.

In August 2021, shortly after his son died, Nikoui said he blamed Biden for what took place, according to The Daily Beast.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” he said then.

Did Nikoui deserve to be arrested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (27 Votes) No: 99% (2079 Votes)

“I blame my own military leaders,” he said. “Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

Prior to the president’s State of the Union address, Gold Star father Mark Schmitz, whose son, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, was killed in Kabul, told the New York Post that Biden deserved to be heckled during the speech.

“There’s been other people that have confirmed that information that Biden knew — damn good and well — that Afghanistan was going to fall,” he said, calling the withdrawal “a totally epic screw-up.”

“I suspect tonight, there’s gonna be a lot of heckling,” Schmitz added.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.