A Gold Star mother who lost a son during President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago said he compounded her pain when he and first lady Jill Biden lied to her.

The still-grieving mother said Biden made her son’s death at the Kabul airport at the hands of a suicide bomber about his own son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at a Maryland hospital.

The ethically challenged president, serial liar and plagiarist is no stranger to using Beau’s death for sympathy or as political capital.

But the way he described his son’s high-profile death left Cherry Rex shaking, she told lawmakers Monday during a congressional forum about the 13 U.S. service members who were killed when Biden’s inept military leadership put them in harm’s way.

Rex spoke about losing her son, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

She recalled meeting the Bidens at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer ceremony of Merola’s remains shortly after he was killed by a bomb in an environment where all control had been ceded to terrorists and those running from them.

“Myself and the other families of our 13 were waiting for the plane arrival to the United States when Joe Biden, our elected president, entered the room,” Rex said.

“When he approached me,” she said, “his words to me were, ‘My wife, Jill, and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin.’

“My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

Rex, who became emotional, said she quickly wondered “how someone could honestly be so heartless to say he knew how I felt a little over 24 hours [after] learning of my son’s death.”







Since the young man’s death, Rex explained, Biden has never again spoken to her, nor has he uttered the name of her son.

She theorized that was because of the magnitude of the colossal failure of the Biden Pentagon to conduct itself in a manner consistent with historical U.S. military protocol.

The president took the world’s most elite and well-equipped military out of Afghanistan in a chaotic manner that, looking back, is not surprising.

Everything the Biden administration touches becomes a crisis.

The blood on the president’s hands is everywhere from the fentanyl crisis to the border crisis to the deaths of more than a dozen brave Americans in a country the military had controlled for two decades.

Biden shirks responsibility at every turn.

But a truly confounding part of Merola’s unnecessary death is that it was used by the president after mere hours as a way to insert himself into the tragedy, according to Rex’s account.

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1056 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Biden has used his son without shame for eight years to garner sympathy, push agendas and bolster his credibility.

If what the grieving Gold Star mother said is true, and there is no reason to believe it is not, Biden is not simply a cognitively impaired blowhard with a propensity for lying, sleeping late and being generally corrupt.

America’s failure of a president is demented beyond what was previously thought imaginable.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.