Gold Star Wife Asks for Help Getting Picture of Husband's Grave in Arlington - What Followed Will Restore Some of Your Faith in America

A Gold Star wife’s request to have a picture taken of her husband’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery went viral when a prominent conservative influencer and members of the Trump administration answered the call.

“This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60,” Sharrell Shaw posted Sunday on social media.

“There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember,” she added.

According to Military Times, Staff Sergeant Alan Shaw, from Little Rock, Arkansas, was serving in the 1st Cavalry Division in Iraq when he was killed with two others by an explosive device in February 2007. He was 31. He and Sharrel had three children.

This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60. SSG Alan W. Shaw

Section 60, Grave 8451

B Co 1/12 Cav, 1st Cavalry Division

November 10, 1975 -… — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 24, 2026

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor responded to her post on Sunday, promising he would stop by the grave on Memorial Day and take a picture for her.

Who has been more respectful to Gold Star families - Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Joe Biden Donald Trump

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He then posted a video of himself placing fresh-cut flowers. The video garnered over 1 million views by Tuesday.

Good rainy morning from Arlington National Cemetery. Specifically, the final resting place of your hero husband Staff Sgt. Alan Shaw. His grave now has some fresh roses placed in front of it, alongside two American flags, a reminder that Americans truly appreciate his… pic.twitter.com/HglXCilTeE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also stopped by and placed a challenge coin on the gravestone, Sortor noted.

“It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind,” Gabbard wrote.

It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones… pic.twitter.com/GWx11xlecF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 25, 2026

Additionally, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth paid his respects and left some flowers.

. @SecWar @PeteHegseth and family honored Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski, Staff Sgt. Alan W. Shaw and other warfighters in section 60 @ArlingtonNatl this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Xaw9LNs8Rv — Tami Radabaugh (@TRadabaughDOW) May 25, 2026

Sharrell responded to all the kind gestures, posting on X that it all caught her off guard.

“For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves. My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes,” she wrote.

Last night, I made a simple request on X. I asked if anybody visiting Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day would stop by Alan’s grave and leave a photo for our family. What happened next honestly caught me off guard. By this afternoon, dozens of Americans from all walks… pic.twitter.com/1jWUWPNKU3 — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 25, 2026

“I don’t think people fully understand what moments like this mean to Gold Star families. The fear is never just losing them. It’s losing them slowly over time as the world moves on and fewer people remember their name,” she added. “But today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten.”

Sharrell concluded, “This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for. And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for.”

During his address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, President Donald Trump noted, “Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s Armed Forces — and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.”

.@POTUS: “Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s Armed Forces—and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.” pic.twitter.com/Vm7ZooomvH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026

“We owe our liberty, our self-government, the glories of our history, and our very nation itself to generations who paid for it with everything they had, the ultimate sacrifice.”

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