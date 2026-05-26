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After seeing the overwhelming response to her request, the soldier's widow posted on social media, "This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for. And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for."
After seeing the overwhelming response to her request, the soldier's widow posted on social media, "This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for. And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for." (RobertDodge / Getty Images)

Gold Star Wife Asks for Help Getting Picture of Husband's Grave in Arlington - What Followed Will Restore Some of Your Faith in America

 By Randy DeSoto  May 26, 2026 at 12:04pm
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A Gold Star wife’s request to have a picture taken of her husband’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery went viral when a prominent conservative influencer and members of the Trump administration answered the call.

“This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60,” Sharrell Shaw posted Sunday on social media.

“There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember,” she added.

According to Military Times, Staff Sergeant Alan Shaw, from Little Rock, Arkansas, was serving in the 1st Cavalry Division in Iraq when he was killed with two others by an explosive device in February 2007. He was 31. He and Sharrel had three children.

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor responded to her post on Sunday, promising he would stop by the grave on Memorial Day and take a picture for her.

Who has been more respectful to Gold Star families - Joe Biden or Donald Trump?

He then posted a video of himself placing fresh-cut flowers. The video garnered over 1 million views by Tuesday.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also stopped by and placed a challenge coin on the gravestone, Sortor noted.

“It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind,” Gabbard wrote.

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Additionally, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth paid his respects and left some flowers.

Sharrell responded to all the kind gestures, posting on X that it all caught her off guard.

“For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves. My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes,” she wrote.

“I don’t think people fully understand what moments like this mean to Gold Star families. The fear is never just losing them. It’s losing them slowly over time as the world moves on and fewer people remember their name,” she added. “But today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten.”

Sharrell concluded, “This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for. And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for.”

During his address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, President Donald Trump noted, “Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s Armed Forces — and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.”

“We owe our liberty, our self-government, the glories of our history, and our very nation itself to generations who paid for it with everything they had, the ultimate sacrifice.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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