Golden Age? Woman's Tumors Disappear in Weeks - Trump Stargate Project Set to Mainstream Her 'Cancer Vax' Miracle

It’s called “Stargate,” and it’s one of the new Trump administration’s most ambitious projects ever: lifting the restrictions put on artificial intelligence under the Biden administration and trying to harness American ingenuity to do new and exciting things.

According to CBS News, the $500 billion venture, announced in January, involves industry giants OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle. The funding will come from those companies rather than the federal government.

The outlet reported that “executives behind the venture described Stargate as an AI project that could also prove to be transformative, albeit via Earth-based tech rather than intergalactic travel.”

“Stargate investment will be directed toward constructing data centers to support AI development, according to the announcement,” CBS noted.

This sounds great on paper, but what can it do in reality?

At a White House media briefing, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison described one use case in which AI could be used to improve health outcomes by developing a “cancer vaccine.”

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test, and, using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancer that is seriously threatening the person,” Ellison said.

“Once we gene sequence that gene tumor, you can vaccinate the person against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine robotically using AI within 48 hours.”

If this sounds like science fiction and a far-fetched proposition to you, it doesn’t to Anna Bochenski.

Bochenski, 53, was profiled by the U.K. Daily Mail shortly after the Stargate launch at the White House. She’s received these shots, and they managed to tame an aggressive form of breast cancer that was otherwise untreatable.

“After a six-year battle with the disease, which included numerous surgeries and 32 brutal rounds of radiation, the cancer had spread to her ribs and spine, where it had become virtually incurable, known as ‘metastatic,’” the Daily Mail reported.

“As a last resort, she was enrolled in a clinical trial for an experimental cancer vaccine developed at the famous Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan,” the outlet added.

“The vaccine works by melting away the primary tumor and teaches the body to hunt and kill the cells that have spread elsewhere. Within weeks, the tumors in her back and a tennis ball-sized tumor under her armpit disappeared, while a third in her chest shrunk.”

“It saved my life,” she said.

“At that time, there was nothing I could do. There was nothing that could treat my cancer.”

While she still receives chemotherapy — her cancer has mutated and isn’t entirely in remission — the treatments basically gave her a second chance at chemo to clear a small number of tumor cells as opposed to several large metastatic tumors that weren’t responding to conventional treatments.

Bochenski knows that the mention of mRNA vaccines are enough to trigger skepticism among the public, particularly given the experience with the COVID shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

“I know there was controversy over the mRNA vaccines in the pandemic,” she said.

“But, I think the cancer vaccine — I am 100 percent proof: It saves lives.”

“If it was not for the cancer vaccine we would not be talking now, I am positive.”

Furthermore, the treatment that she’s receiving is more rudimentary and specific to her type of cancer than the proposed mRNA Stargate treatment would be. For instance, in her case, the shots need to be injected directly into the tumors, meaning that it requires a patient to have an external cancerous mass.

With the proposed mRNA shots Stargate would study, the Daily Mail noted, “scientists take a sample from a cancer patient’s tumor and analyze its genetic code — every tumor is genetically different, which means no two cancer vaccines are the same.”

“They then use part of this, called RNA, to develop a bespoke vaccine for the patient in a lab. When injected, the shot will deliver the instructions for the body’s cells to produce a harmless part of the tumor, provoking a response from the immune system.”

Ironically, while former President Joe Biden promised a “cancer moonshot” as one of the missions of his vice presidency and presidency, nothing ever came of it.

Instead, he hampered AI development while he was president, leading to other nations like China making strides in areas the United States couldn’t.

Now, the “cancer moonshot” isn’t just within reach, it could happen in spite of Biden, not because of him. And unlike his administration and attempts to make the COVID vaccine mandatory, these mRNA treatments would obviously be completely optional — and obviously lifesaving.

It would be a happy irony indeed.

Whatever the case, however, it’s a sign that we’re back to being America — the country that split the atom, the country that put the first safe jet-engine airliner into production, the country that broke the sound barrier, the country that landed on the moon, the country that innovated like wild.

It’s like the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s again. It’s morning in America.

