Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel on Aug. 23, 2024. (Jalaa Marey - AFP / Getty Images)

The Golden Dome Is Going Up, And Guess Who Wants In on It

 By Randy DeSoto  May 20, 2025 at 4:44pm
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration is moving forward with a Golden Dome missile defense system.

The president told reporters in the Oval Office, “We have officially selected an architecture for the state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors.”

It will protect the United States from ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones.

Not surprisingly, Trump noted, our neighbors to the north, Canada, want to be included in the defense system.

“Canada has called us, and they want to be a part of it, so we’ll be talking to them. They want to have protection, also. So, as usual, we help Canada. We do the best we can,” he added.

A reporter asked how he responds to the critics who argue the system will be too expensive, potentially ineffective, and could trigger an arms race in space.

Should America extend its Golden Dome shield over Canada?

“Well, they’re wrong,” Trump answered. “It’s about as close to perfect as you can have” in terms of accuracy. He explained earlier that it is expected to hit nearly 100 percent of its targets.

“I told you Canada wants to be a part of it, which would be a fairly small expansion, but we’ll work with them on pricing,” he added.

Trump has voiced his frustration with Canada for not shouldering more of its share of the defense burden, noting it is not living up to its NATO obligation of dedicating at least 2 percent of its GDP to military spending.

According to its government, Canada will spend 1.37 percent of GDP on defense in 2024-25, with plans to reach the 2 percent NATO-compliant threshold by 2032.

By contrast, the U.S. spent 3.4 percent of its GDP on the military in 2024.

While discussing the Golden Dome, Trump noted that it was Israel’s joint venture with the United States starting in the 1980’s, when Ronald Reagan was president, that led to its Iron Dome air defense system, as well as America’s current limited anti-missile defense.

“As you know, we helped Israel with theirs, and it is very successful. And now we have technology that far-advanced from that,” the president said.

“The Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space. And we will have the best system ever built,” Trump contended.

“We will truly be completing the job Ronald Reagan started 40 years ago, forever ending the missile threat to the American homeland,” the president said.

Trump pointed out that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes $25 billion to get the Golden Dome started.

He anticipates it will be completed before the end of his term and cost $175 billion.

And, according to Trump, if Canada wants under the Golden Dome, they’ll have to pay up!

