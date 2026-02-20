The Golden Girls: US Women Thrive on the Ice at the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics in Italy are well underway by now, which means that viewers have begun to medal count.

While it remains to be seen how the U.S. will fare when it’s all said and done, American women picked up some crucial golden tallies toward that medal count on Thursday.

And they did it in spectacular fashion.

The U.S. women’s hockey team took home the gold after beating their archrivals playing for Team Canada.

Team USA had been dominant in these runs, only allowing a single goal on the entire run to the gold medal game, per ESPN.

Canada was able to double that figure to two goals allowed in the tournament, but it ultimately stopped there.

That goal actually gave Canada a rare lead over the Team USA women, before veteran star Hilary Knight scored a clutch goal in the third period to force overtime, where American Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in 3-on-3 overtime.

For Knight, it was as perfect an ending to her career as one could imagine.

“I’ve had a heck of a career personally, it’s been an incredible ride,” Knight said. “I have to soak this all in because this room is just so special, this team is so special. This is the best U.S. hockey team I’ve ever been a part of. That is just so tremendous.”

ESPN notes that with that third-period, game-tying goal, Knight moved into the history books — for men’s and women’s U.S. hockey — for most goals (15) and points (33) scored in an Olympic career.

“Tonight, we are the greatest hockey team in the world.” Tonight belongs to USA Women’s Hockey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W0OpHOn7od — espnW (@espnW) February 19, 2026

While the gold medal in hockey is undoubtedly impressive, Team USA also won gold in historic fashion in another ice rink-sport.

As ESPN reported, it has been 24 years since an American took home the gold in women’s figure skating.

That drought ended Thursday, thanks to the recently un-retired Alysa Liu.

LIU’S LEGENDARY COMEBACK: Team USA women’s figure skater Alysa Liu won gold in the women’s free skate final, ending a 20-year drought for American women to medal in the event, and a 24-year drought to win gold. Liu became a fan favorite for the U.S. this year after her dramatic… pic.twitter.com/gmXVluNZq8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2026

Liu nailed her routine on Thursday, surpassing Japanese skaters Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto, who seemed entrenched in the top two spots.

It was, for all intents and purposes, a comeback for the ages for the 20-year-old Liu.

“I think my story is more important than anything to me, and that’s what I hold dear,” Liu said on Thursday. “And this journey has been incredible and my life has just been, I have no complaints and I’m just so grateful for everything.”

