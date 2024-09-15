Share
Trump International Golf Course is pictured in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump was golfing here on Sunday when shots broke out in his vicinity.
Trump International Golf Course is pictured in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump was golfing here on Sunday when shots broke out in his vicinity. (Alex Brandon - File / AP)

Golf Course Shooting Was Assassination Attempt, Shooter Opened Fire First, Is Now in Custody - Report

 By Michael Austin  September 15, 2024 at 1:56pm
Reports are now saying Sunday’s shooting near former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida, was indeed an assassination attempt.

Trump was on a golf outing at the course when the incident took place and was promptly rushed to safety by Secret Service personnel.

Though details were scant at the time, they are now beginning to flood in.

“The Secret Service identified the direction [of the gunfire and] returned fire at that gunman, who fled,” CNN’s Intelligence analyst John Miller said.

“Witnesses were able to provide a description of an individual and a vehicle. We are told that a vehicle that is close to that description has been stopped [by law enforcement].”

Citing officials with direct knowledge of the shooting, CNN reported, “Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump …”

CNN further reported that a semi-automatic rifle, a backpack and a GoPro camera were discovered in the area of the shooting.

The evidence suggests the shooter may have wanted to record the would-be assassination.

According to local ABC affiliate WPLG, a suspect has indeed been apprehended based on a witness description of the vehicle he fled the scene in.

The driver was reportedly “calm.”

“There was a lone driver in the vehicle. That driver is now in custody,” Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said.

The sheriff added that the suspect was “relatively calm” and “not displaying a lot of emotions.”

This news only comes two months after another previous assassination attempt back in mid-July at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

