Golf Great Phil Mickelson Skewers Schumer on Election Integrity, Calling Him Name Even We Use Sparingly

Legendary PGA Golfer Phil Mickelson unleashed on Chuck Schumer, calling the New York Democratic senator a “traitor” to the United States of America.

On Wednesday, Mickelson reposted footage of Schumer speaking about his opposition to Republicans’ SAVE Act, a bill that would require proof of citizenship to vote, to the social media platform X.

Schumer smugly addressed Republicans in Congress, stating, “The SAVE Act is dead on arrival.” He also assured the Senate that Democrats would not be moving forward a bill that he considered “very reminiscent of Jim Crow.”

Schumer believes Republicans “want to have Jim Crow spread from one end of this country to the other.” Again, this is a bill that requires proof of citizenship in elections. To say Schumer is being hyperbolic is an understatement.

His true intent by opposing the SAVE Act — something Mickelson noted as well — is to put America last and allow anyone to vote, effectively compromising our elections and opening the door to massive amounts of voter fraud.

How is this fighting for Americans?

How is letting non citizens vote in American elections a good thing?

It is NOT!

He is not representing America , its citizens nor their best interests. He’s a traitor https://t.co/OavG7OHfnE — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 1, 2025

“How is this fighting for Americans? How is letting non citizens vote in American elections a good thing?” the legendary golfer asked of Schumer.

“It is NOT! He is not representing America, its citizens nor their best interests. He’s a traitor,” he concluded.

Do you want conservative athletes to be more vocal about their beliefs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1978 Votes) No: 4% (76 Votes)

Traitor is a strong word. Oftentimes, chastising Democrats involves bringing up their stupidity, ignorance, and completely misguided attempts to help the country.

Plenty do want what’s best for this great nation.

Few are willing to question whether Democrats are actively working traitorously against the country. However, Mickelson clearly felt Schumer was acting in this capacity — actively trying to destroy this country by undermining our values and laws.

The label is a harsh one, but what else could be said of a congressman who opposes proof of citizenship to vote? What is the counterargument to ensuring that only citizens vote?

A quick glance at Mickelson’s X account shows he’s had enough of the left’s nonsense — as so many of us have.

On Thursday, he reposted footage of Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett after she made an incredibly incompetent remark about illegal immigration not being a crime.

Quoting Chris Tucker as Detective James Carter from “Rush Hour,” Mickelson reposted the video, asking, “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?”

“Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?” Chris Tucker in Rush Hour https://t.co/BcbQqrDiZD — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 1, 2025

Mickelson is by no means in the minority when it comes to how Americans feel about Schumer; The Hill reported, he has just a 17 percent approval rating.

Seventy-seven million Americans felt the same way about Democratic leadership when they voted for President Donald Trump.

The golf legend’s unapologetic onslaught of Schumer just further proves how disillusioned Americans are with this party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.