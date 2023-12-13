Golf Legend John Daly Says 'All of Us on the Tours ... Want Daddy Trump Back'

Golf legend John Daly told Tucker Carlson during a Tuesday interview that he and other professionals in the sport are longing for the return of former President Donald Trump to the White House.

During an interview that was uploaded to his YouTube page, the former Fox News host probed the two-time major winner about his political views.

“So you’re open in your politics,” Carlson noted while addressing Daly.

Daily nodded, responding, “Where’s common sense in our country?”

“Do you think you’ve got the majority view among golfers?” Carlson then asked.

Daly responded with an emphatic, “Yeah.”

He added, “I think all of us on the tours and everything, we all want Daddy Trump back.”

Carlson responded with a grin and asked Daly to expound on the comment.

“Because he was a great president and a great guy once you get to know him,” Daly said. “I’ve known him since the early ’90s.”

Daly recalled a golf tournament in the early to mid-1990s in which he said Trump landed at a course in a helicopter and told those who were present that he would someday be president.

Daly then shared a story of Trump revealing his presidential aspirations to him around the time they first met.

“He flew his helicopter in, we played a pro-am, we went out back – we talked a little bit. He stood up, he says, ‘Mark my words, I’ll be president of the United States one day,’” Daly recalled.

Carlson asked Daly if he believed Trump all those years ago that he would one day become the leader of the free world

“I did,” Daly said without hesitation.

He added Trump is an “unbelievably smart individual … people gotta get behind him. We’ve gotta do something.”

Carlson followed up by again asking if Daly’s assessment of Trump as a future leader was then widely shared by professional golfers.

Daly said golfers love Trump and that he would personally always be loyal to the country’s 45th commander-in-chief.

“I’ll have his back til I die,” Daly said. “He’s one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met.”

