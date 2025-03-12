Share
Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC in action during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on April 28, 2023, in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images)

Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Raked Over the Coals by Libs for Daring to Tell Truth About Elon Musk

 By Michael Schwarz  March 12, 2025 at 3:11pm
Modern woke liberalism survives only by exploiting its own bottomless supply of disdain toward everything and everyone good.

Indeed, one imagines seething woke liberals hunched over their keyboards as they scour the internet for new people to hate.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, golf legend Phil Mickelson urged gratitude toward X owner Elon Musk, head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), prompting an overwhelming majority of positive comments but also a smattering of unhinged objections from liberals.

“It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” Mickelson wrote.

Indeed, DOGE’s work has already exposed stratospheric levels of waste and fraud in the federal government.

Musk, in fact, would deserve Americans’ gratitude if DOGE had done nothing more than help shutter the sinister United States Agency for International Development (USAID). But DOGE, of course, has gone much further than that.

Mickelson even compared Musk to legendary physicist Nikola Tesla, namesake of Musk’s successful electric vehicle company.

“Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime,” the golfer concluded.

Did you know that Mickelson had become such a supporter of the MAGA agenda?

Alas, amid a sea of positive replies, a few bitter leftists spread their usual falsehoods.

One X user, for instance, accused Musk of “mindlessly firing people and destroying critical functions of our government.”

Never mind that the English language has seldom produced a more grotesque oxymoron than “critical functions of our government.”

Meanwhile, another X user repeated establishment propaganda by labeling Musk “an evil villain in support of Russia.”

Ah yes, when in doubt, denounce your opponent as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin! That worked wonders for Democrats in the 2024 election.

Speaking of propaganda, another X user accused Musk of “cutting social security and Medicaid.”

Other X users stuck to old-fashioned disdain for Mickelson and Musk.

On the whole, however, the negative comments stood out like sore thumbs amid many positive responses.

And that should remind us that the woke liberals who bask in their own limitless disdain constitute America’s distinct and increasingly irrelevant minority.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




