Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Raked Over the Coals by Libs for Daring to Tell Truth About Elon Musk

Modern woke liberalism survives only by exploiting its own bottomless supply of disdain toward everything and everyone good.

Indeed, one imagines seething woke liberals hunched over their keyboards as they scour the internet for new people to hate.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, golf legend Phil Mickelson urged gratitude toward X owner Elon Musk, head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), prompting an overwhelming majority of positive comments but also a smattering of unhinged objections from liberals.

“It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” Mickelson wrote.

Indeed, DOGE’s work has already exposed stratospheric levels of waste and fraud in the federal government.

Musk, in fact, would deserve Americans’ gratitude if DOGE had done nothing more than help shutter the sinister United States Agency for International Development (USAID). But DOGE, of course, has gone much further than that.

Mickelson even compared Musk to legendary physicist Nikola Tesla, namesake of Musk’s successful electric vehicle company.

“Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime,” the golfer concluded.

It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves… https://t.co/6xlvNIFLR8 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 11, 2025

Alas, amid a sea of positive replies, a few bitter leftists spread their usual falsehoods.

One X user, for instance, accused Musk of “mindlessly firing people and destroying critical functions of our government.”

Never mind that the English language has seldom produced a more grotesque oxymoron than “critical functions of our government.”

Elon Musk is mindlessly firing people and destroying critical functions of our government. Most of his claims of fraud have been debunked and of savings are wrong or grossly exaggerated. Meanwhile, he has destroyed Tesla’s brand and value. Brilliant!! — George M. Newcombe (@GMNewc) March 11, 2025

Meanwhile, another X user repeated establishment propaganda by labeling Musk “an evil villain in support of Russia.”

Ah yes, when in doubt, denounce your opponent as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin! That worked wonders for Democrats in the 2024 election.

How about what is it MAGA says? You stick to golf? Did I do that right? Elon did not create Tesla btw. Hell he is letting it burn down to the ground because being an evil villain in support of Russia in our White House is way more important. — SheLiveth (@SheLiveth) March 11, 2025

Speaking of propaganda, another X user accused Musk of “cutting social security and Medicaid.”

So you are ok cutting social security and Medicaid for those who aren’t nearly as fortunate as you have been in your life?? SS isn’t a Ponzi scheme. Hardworking Americans pay into it willingly so they know they can be taken care of as they age after retirement — Brad Kratz (@Kratzey16) March 11, 2025

Other X users stuck to old-fashioned disdain for Mickelson and Musk.

Are you high Phil? — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) March 11, 2025

Don’t insult Nicola by speaking of him in the same breath as Elon. — deebo (@DrDarthHater) March 11, 2025

On the whole, however, the negative comments stood out like sore thumbs amid many positive responses.

And that should remind us that the woke liberals who bask in their own limitless disdain constitute America’s distinct and increasingly irrelevant minority.

