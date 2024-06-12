Golf Star Rory McIlroy Resolves Marriage Problems with Wife Before US Open - 'A New Beginning'
Irish golf superstar Rory McIlroy has reconciled with Erica, his wife of seven years, just one month after filing for divorce in a Palm Beach, Florida, court.
“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game,” the world’s No. 3 ranked golfer told the U.K. Guardian in an article published Tuesday.
“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”
McIlroy made the surprise revelation just days before the U.S. Open, which kicks off Thursday in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
According to the Guardian, the divorce filing was dismissed at the behest of the parties involved.
The outlet also noted that “McIlroy looked in [a] noticeably upbeat mood when he addressed the media at Pinehurst earlier in the day.”
Last month, the four-time major champion rocked the golf world by filing for divorce, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
At the time, McIlroy asked for joint custody of the couple’s 3-year-old-daughter, ESPN reported.
He also asked a judge to enforce a prenuptial agreement he and his wife had signed a month before their April 2017 wedding in Ireland.
McIlroy, who has not won a major championship for almost 10 years, expressed optimism about ending the drought at this week’s U.S. Open.
“I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors,” he said at a news conference at Pinehurst on Tuesday, according to People magazine.
“Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been.”
On the social media platform X, numerous fans expressed well wishes on the McIlroys’ reconciliation.
Great News @McIlroyRory . Family is important. Your wife is your lifeline.
— Lenny McGarvey (@lennymcgarvey) June 12, 2024
This is great news, wish them the best.
— Vaughn Woodruff (@conkanen) June 11, 2024
Good for them! Families staying together, if possible, is always best.
— TA Fulmer (@ta_fulmer13) June 11, 2024
It’s always nice when married couples resolve their differences instead of immediately heading for divorce court.
Now, the golf world can watch to see if the improvement in McIlroy’s marital life boosts his chances of victory.
