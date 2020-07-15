President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would welcome former and exonerated National Security Advisor Michael Flynn back to the White House, saying Flynn has “gone through hell,” according to CBS.

While discussing Flynn, senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge asked Trump, “Would you have him back into the White House?” a CBS video reported.

“I would. I think he’s a great gentleman, he’s a great — he’s been in the military for many, many decades, actually. Highly respected. What General Flynn went through is so unfair. And he’s still going through it,” the president answered.

President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that he would have Michael Flynn, his former national security advisor, come back to the White House: “I think he’s a great gentleman.” https://t.co/7svROB14Un pic.twitter.com/G0G07CRzqd — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2020

Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor in February 2017 after The Washington Post published reports of his December 2016 calls with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army, pleaded guilty twice to lying to FBI officials about the calls.

The pleas came as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Flynn was the lone White House official charged in that probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“If he were a Democrat, that would have never happened, number one,” Trump said in the CBS video. “And number two, if it did happen, it would’ve been an immediate exoneration. With us, it’s always harder. But in the meantime, I’m here and they’re not.”

Recent evidence revealing FBI officials plotting to catch Flynn prompted a federal appeals court to drop charges against Flynn last month.

The White House Correspondents Team told the Daily Caller News Foundation they had nothing further to say about the president’s comments during the CBS interview.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

