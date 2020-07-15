SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

He’s 'Gone Through Hell’: Trump Would Welcome Michael Flynn Back in the White House

Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during a campaign event on Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Gen. Michael Flynn, right.Alex Wong / Getty Images)Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during a campaign event on Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Gen. Michael Flynn, right. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published July 15, 2020 at 10:50am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would welcome former and exonerated National Security Advisor Michael Flynn back to the White House, saying Flynn has “gone through hell,” according to CBS.

While discussing Flynn, senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge asked Trump, “Would you have him back into the White House?” a CBS video reported.

“I would. I think he’s a great gentleman, he’s a great — he’s been in the military for many, many decades, actually. Highly respected. What General Flynn went through is so unfair. And he’s still going through it,” the president answered.

TRENDING: Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out of the Water in Alabama Senate Race

Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor in February 2017 after The Washington Post published reports of his December 2016 calls with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army, pleaded guilty twice to lying to FBI officials about the calls.

The pleas came as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Flynn was the lone White House official charged in that probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Would you like to see Gen. Flynn back in the White House?

“If he were a Democrat, that would have never happened, number one,” Trump said in the CBS video. “And number two, if it did happen, it would’ve been an immediate exoneration. With us, it’s always harder. But in the meantime, I’m here and they’re not.”

Recent evidence revealing FBI officials plotting to catch Flynn prompted a federal appeals court to drop charges against Flynn last month.

The White House Correspondents Team told the Daily Caller News Foundation they had nothing further to say about the president’s comments during the CBS interview.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

RELATED: 2017 DoJ Memo: FBI Did Not Think Flynn Intentionally Lied

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Mary Rose Corkery
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







He’s 'Gone Through Hell’: Trump Would Welcome Michael Flynn Back in the White House
‘The Mayor Would Laugh’: Lawsuit Claims Deputy LA Mayor Sexually Harassed Cop While Garcetti Watched
Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out of the Water in Alabama Senate Race
Newsom Shuts Down California Churches Indefinitely
Visitors to NY Must Provide Contact Information or Face Hefty Fine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×