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John Rzeznik attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City.
John Rzeznik attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Goo Goo Dolls Frontman Says He Refuses to Alienate Fans by Going Political: 'Not Going to Lecture People'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 15, 2026 at 7:23am
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John Rzeznik will sell you a ticket. He will not sell you a speech.

The Goo Goo Dolls frontman told producer Rick Beato he refuses to lecture crowds about politics because the people in the seats do not share one party.

They share a show.

“I got people, fans, friends from every walk of life, every political stripe, everything,” Rzeznik said on Beato’s “Everything Music” interview, Fox News reported.

“And I always stress, we got one thing in common because we’re living in weird times. We got one thing in common, and that’s we’re all here to see a show, and I’m not going to lecture people about anything.”

He said the job after that is simple. Play the songs. Send people home happier.

“I’m going to play a bunch of songs that, you know, and we’re all going to leave here, and we’re going to be happier and better for it. That’s it.”

Are you a fan of the Goo Goo Dolls?

Rzeznik added that he does not care who a fan votes for or whether that fan goes to church.

“We’ve all got one thing in common. That’s a start. You’ve got to work within that little Venn diagram.”

The clip spread on X after Defiant L’s posted the quote. Replies treated the stance as rare in a business that now acts like the microphone is a precinct.

The contrast writes itself.

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Bruce Springsteen has spent years calling Donald Trump a racist and treasonous, and has said he will keep mixing politics into the act through the next elections.

Rzeznik is choosing the opposite product.

The Goo Goo Dolls built a catalog on radio singles, not party platforms. “Iris,” “Name,” and “Slide” still fill sheds because the songs do not require a voter guide.



Live music is one of the last rooms where strangers stand next to each other on purpose. Rzeznik said that room only works if the man with the guitar does not turn it into a classroom.

He is 60. The band has been on the road for decades. The rule he described is not new manners. It is an old job description: entertainer, not chaplain.

Other acts will keep the sermons. Ticket buyers can sort themselves.

Rzeznik’s version is narrower. Show up. Sing. Leave the lecture at the door.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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