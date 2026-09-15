John Rzeznik will sell you a ticket. He will not sell you a speech.

The Goo Goo Dolls frontman told producer Rick Beato he refuses to lecture crowds about politics because the people in the seats do not share one party.

They share a show.

“I got people, fans, friends from every walk of life, every political stripe, everything,” Rzeznik said on Beato’s “Everything Music” interview, Fox News reported.

“And I always stress, we got one thing in common because we’re living in weird times. We got one thing in common, and that’s we’re all here to see a show, and I’m not going to lecture people about anything.”

He said the job after that is simple. Play the songs. Send people home happier.

“I’m going to play a bunch of songs that, you know, and we’re all going to leave here, and we’re going to be happier and better for it. That’s it.”

Are you a fan of the Goo Goo Dolls? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (6 Votes) No: 40% (4 Votes)

Rzeznik added that he does not care who a fan votes for or whether that fan goes to church.

“We’ve all got one thing in common. That’s a start. You’ve got to work within that little Venn diagram.”

The clip spread on X after Defiant L’s posted the quote. Replies treated the stance as rare in a business that now acts like the microphone is a precinct.

The Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik: “I’ve got fans from every walk of life, every political stripe… We’ve got one thing in common, and that’s we’re all here to see a show. And I’m not going to lecture you people about anything.” https://t.co/LFrRKZYWWh This is the way. I go to a concert or support a musician for their music not because I want them to tell me about politics or how I should think But the left will reject this — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 10, 2026

The contrast writes itself.

Bruce Springsteen has spent years calling Donald Trump a racist and treasonous, and has said he will keep mixing politics into the act through the next elections.

Rzeznik is choosing the opposite product.

The Goo Goo Dolls built a catalog on radio singles, not party platforms. “Iris,” “Name,” and “Slide” still fill sheds because the songs do not require a voter guide.



<br />



Live music is one of the last rooms where strangers stand next to each other on purpose. Rzeznik said that room only works if the man with the guitar does not turn it into a classroom.

He is 60. The band has been on the road for decades. The rule he described is not new manners. It is an old job description: entertainer, not chaplain.

Other acts will keep the sermons. Ticket buyers can sort themselves.

Rzeznik’s version is narrower. Show up. Sing. Leave the lecture at the door.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.