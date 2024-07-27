Good Luck Denying This One, Kamala; VP Argues Person Committing Crime 'Is Not a Criminal'

Vice President Kamala Harris’ past is going to thoroughly haunt her up to November’s General Election should she officially secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for the presidency.

While her campaign team would desperately like you to see her as the preferable alternative to former President Donald Trump, there is simply too much evidence to the contrary floating around the internet.

For example, a clip resurfaced on X Thursday of Harris speaking to the Islamic Center of Southern California from July 6, 2016.

While there’s another story here concerning Islamic terrorism and her remarks, it’s what she says after on the topic of illegal immigration that should have raised eyebrows in 2016 but makes perfect sense now in 2024 if we consider her abysmal failure to address the southern border.

Harris told the audience they should, “Also have the courage to reject that term, illegal alien.”

She then proceeded to tout – for some reason – her time as a prosecutor in California. “I have seen some of the worst of criminal behavior. I have seen the worst of crime.”

Then came the infamous line. “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.”

The full address can be found on Harris’ Facebook should you choose to lose a few more brain cells.

In the context of 2016, it’s simple to place this rhetoric opposite Trump’s first presidential campaign as his agenda boasted strong borders via a wall.

Eight years later, we can now see why Harris failed so badly as border czar under Biden. She didn’t care to do the job and stop illegal immigration.

Failed might not actually be the accurate descriptor.

If she truly thinks people who cross the border illegally are not criminals, then she also thinks they haven’t broken the law. If they haven’t broken the law, they have committed no fault as far as she is concerned.

More appropriately, she succeeded in fulfilling her vision of having millions of people come into this country at will.

That’s a vision she had four years prior to becoming vice president.

With Harris’ attempt to usurp the Democratic nomination looking like it will work out, she appears to be only one step away from the presidency.

As bad as illegal immigration was under the Biden administration, under Harris it will be the same if not worse.

