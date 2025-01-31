They Never Learn: All 8 Candidates for DNC Chair Blame 'Racism and Misogyny' for Kamala's Loss

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart praised candidates seeking to chair the Democratic National Committee, telling them they “passed” when they blamed “racism and misogyny” for former Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat in the 2024 election.

President-elect Donald Trump secured the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency early in the morning of Nov. 6, 2024, fueled by increased support from black and Hispanic voters compared to his previous campaigns.

Capehart asked for a show of hands among the contenders when he asked the question during a forum. A video clip of the session was posted on social media platform X late Thursday.

“So, I’m going to … have a show of hands. How many of you believe that racism and misogyny played a role in Vice President Harris’ defeat?” Capehart asked the contenders.

All eight of the contenders, including former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley of Maryland, state Democratic Party chairmen Ben Wikler of Wisconsin and Ken Martin of Minnesota, former Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago, and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, raised their hands in response.

“Okay. So … That’s good, you all passed,” Capehart said.

Trump has increased his support among minority voters across his three presidential campaigns. Trump carried 46 percent of the Latino vote, 40 percent of the Asian vote, and 13 percent of the black vote while defeating Harris in 2024, according to CNN’s exit poll.

In 2020, Trump carried 32 percent of Latino voters, 34 percent of Asian voters, and 12 percent of black voters in his very narrow loss to then-former Vice President Joe Biden, according to CNN’s exit poll.

By comparison, in CNN’s 2016 exit poll, Trump only received 28 percent of the Latino vote, 27 percent of the Asian vote, and 8 percent of the black vote while defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

While many Democrats and corporate media outlets blamed racism and sexism for Harris’ Nov. 5 loss, she had been unpopular with voters before Biden’s July 21 announcement that he was ending his re-election bid.

Harris secured the Democratic nomination shortly after she received Biden’s endorsement without receiving a single primary vote in the 2024 Democratic primaries.

Harris also had difficulty explaining how she would represent a change from Biden after prices rose by over 20 percent since she and Biden took office in January 2021.

She and her running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, rarely did interviews after Biden ended his re-election bid until doing a media blitz in October.

Harris’ campaign spent over $1.5 billion in the 2024 election while losing the swing states of Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania that Biden carried in 2020.

