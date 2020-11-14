Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Good News for AOC's Family! She's Spending Thanksgiving Alone!

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks out toward a crowd during a food distribution event on Oct. 27, 2020, in New York City.Michael M. Santiago / Getty ImagesNew York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks out toward a crowd during a food distribution event on Oct. 27, 2020, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published November 14, 2020 at 10:10am
P Share Print

We could all use a bit of social distancing from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this holiday season — and for the next few decades, really, but we’re going to find a vaccine and she’s still going to be there.

In the meantime, this Thanksgiving her relatives in the Empire State, at the very least, will get a reprieve.

Less than a week after packed celebrations in Times Square for Joe Biden being declared president-elect by the establishment media — with the concomitant packed subway trains and packed apartments for the afterparties — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state was cracking down on in-person gatherings ahead of the holidays.

In a news release Wednesday, the state said that “indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people. The limit will be implemented due to the recent prevalence of COVID spread resulting from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties. These gatherings have become a major cause of cluster activity across the state.”

“If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you’ll see they’re coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes,” Cuomo said in a statement.

TRENDING: Bob Ehrlich: 12 Warnings for Trump Supporters if Biden Survives the Courts and the Recounts

“The reason we have been successful in reducing the spread in New York is we have been a step ahead of COVID. You know where it’s going; stop it before it gets there. And you know where it’s going by following the science. This is the calibration that we’ve talked about: increase economic activity, watch the positivity rate — if the positivity rate starts to go up, back off on the economic activity. It was never binary — economic activity or public health — it was always both.”

“The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement,” he continued.

“There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period. End of sentence. I need the local governments to enforce this.”

Even in a news release, they can’t make Andrew Cuomo sound breviloquent. But I digress.

Leading the charge here is Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (don’t you dare call her AOC!), whose turkey day plans were reported on Thursday by Politico’s Erin Durkin:

I’m guessing cable news broke into normal programming to report on this one.

Will they be using a dry rub? Tenting the turkey with tinfoil? If they’re going to deep fry it, will they be Zooming that, too? Inquiring minds want to know.

Well, anyway, AOC made sure everyone knew she was keeping positive about this development.

RELATED: See the Blistering Photo AOC Used To Attack Pro-Police Democrat Joe Manchin

“Time to get creative, folks!” she said, quote-tweeting Durkin’s original tweet.

This was some of the reaction, which shouldn’t have been unexpected:

Here’s the thing. Many of us will, unfortunately, be taking a page out of this gentleman’s book on Thanksgiving:

Even if we wanted to have the kind of good ol’ fashioned Thanksgiving we’d ordinarily have, that’s pretty much off the table because of garden-variety restrictions, air travel issues or relatives who simply would have avoided large gatherings without official guidance anyhow.

Most of us would probably be meeting in small groups locally — likely less than 10 people. We could manage on our own.

Thanks to government restrictions, what’s going to happen for most people is … exactly what was going to happen before. They’ll stay at home or go to small gatherings.

There’s likely to be a contingent of people who’ll be swayed by the idea of having Zoom Thanksgiving Day dinners where they all cook the same thing. There’s another contingent of people, however, who’s likely to flout coronavirus restrictions specifically because they’ve been told they can’t do Thanksgiving like normal.

Do you think Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus restrictions will be successful?

Meanwhile, the capacity of law enforcement to do anything about this seems limited in this situation — particularly in places like New York City, where it’d be nigh impossible for the police to actually discover most gatherings of over 10 people, much less break them up.

But, hey — AOC has scored some virtue-signaling points by letting us all know she’s going to be Zooming her dinner. Way to go.

I’m sure Ocasio-Cortez’s family will miss her this Thanksgiving.

As for the rest of us, we can take some solace knowing that, if we’re going about our regular gatherings this year, AOC will be looking at us like this in spirit:

That just makes the holidays all the warmer.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Good News for AOC's Family! She's Spending Thanksgiving Alone!
Obama's WH Physician Issues Brutal Statement on Biden's Mental Health
NFL Continues Anti-Cop Super Bowl Halftime Trend as Cop-Puncher Tapped To Perform
Mentor of GA Dem Who Could Flip Senate: 'Everything White' Has To Be Destroyed
Women Lose Out on Protection After 'Defund' Destroys This Vital LAPD Unit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×