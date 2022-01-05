'Good News': mRNA Scientist Says Omicron Looks Like Something Vaccinologist Would Design on Purpose

Vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone believes there is some very good news emerging from the rapid spread of the coronavirus, suggesting that God may have given the world a “Christmas present” in the form of the omicron variant.

Malone helped invent the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Appearing on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle,” he said omicron may well do what vaccines have not been able to fully accomplish to date: provide strong immunity.

“Omicron blows right through the vaccines and through the triple jab,” Malone said, referring to the two-round initial shots and the booster. “Omicron is very, very infectious and the data are already in that both the double and triple vaccination is not protecting you from omicron.

“Now, here’s the good news,” he continued. “The number of deaths from omicron worldwide is less than 10 to my last count.”

“If you believe in a God, this looks an awful lot like a Christmas present,” Malone said, pointing out that rather than going into the deep lungs as delta and other variants do, which can lead to serious illness, omicron has shifted to the upper airway, indicating that the virus is weakening.



“So the good news with omicron is very low disease, highly infectious. It looks an awful lot to the experienced vaccinologist like a live-attenuated virus vaccine that you might design for purpose,” he contended. “This is about as good as we could possibly want right now in terms of outcomes.”

Appearing again on the “Ingraham Angle” on Monday night, Malone explained just how infectious the omicron variant is.

“The thing is with omicron, it has a reproductive coefficient — now that’s fancy medical epidemiology talk — but it has a reproductive coefficient with a measure of infectiveness that’s in the range of measles. It’s in the seven to 10 range.”

In other words, one infected person will on average spread it to seven to 10 more people. Malone said on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week that, by comparison, the average rate of transmission for the delta variant was five to six people.

“We’re all going to get infected,” Malone told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Probably the only ones that won’t have some degree of symptoms from this in the United States are going to be the ones that have natural immunity. Still, a fraction of those are going to get infected.”

Malone’s observation about the infectiousness of omicron appears to be playing out in the U.S.

The New York Times tracker shows the number of COVID-19 cases topped 1 million on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. The highest daily total during the previous nationwide spike in January 2021 was approximately 250,000.

However, Reuters noted last week that COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. are “comparatively” low even as omicron surges. Additionally, The New York Times reported that the omicron wave passed quickly through South Africa with no huge spike in deaths.

A study out of South Africa showed patients admitted to hospitals during the country’s omicron-dominant fourth wave of COVID-19 were 73 percent less likely to have severe disease than patients admitted during the delta-dominant third wave.

In the U.S., Bloomberg reported, “a string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar to records, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalizations have not.”

Monica Gandhi, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco, told Bloomberg, “I hope this variant creates profound immunity in the population.”

“It will hopefully end the pandemic.”

