The 2024 presidential election between former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right, appears to have several things in common with the 1968 election - which Republican Richard Nixon won.
Premium
The 2024 presidential election between former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right, appears to have several things in common with the 1968 election - which Republican Richard Nixon won.

Good News for Trump: The 2024 Election Is Looking Like 1968 All Over Again - Here Are 6 Ways

 By Randy DeSoto  May 6, 2024 at 11:52am
The old maxim attributed to Mark Twain, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” certainly appears to be true when comparing this year’s presidential election to the election of 1968.

There are at least six parallels, and taken together, they all bode well for former President Donald Trump as he looks to return to the White House with a win in November.

Unpopular Democratic Incumbent 

Both elections share a very unpopular Democrat incumbent president with poll numbers brought down in part by anti-war sentiment.

Gallup reported last week that Joe Biden has the lowest poll rating at this point presidency than any of his predecessors going back to Dwight Eisenhower, with a 38.7 percent.

President Lyndon Johnson’s approval rating in March 1968 was 36 percent, but he had been in office longer, having served the last year of John F. Kennedy’s term.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Johnson made a surprise announcement on March 31, 1968, that he would not seek another four years.

It would fall on Johnson’s vice president, Hubert Humphrey, to be the Democratic torchbearer in 1968, and there was no separating himself from the administration’s record regarding the Vietnam War.

Anti-War Protests 

Just as anti-Vietnam War protests rocked the nation in 1968, pro-Palestinian, pro-Hamas, and anti-Israel protesters have been disrupting, occupying and in some cases vandalizing college campuses across the nation in response to the Israel-Hamas war. More on this momentarily.

Robert F. Kennedy in the Race 

In both 1968 and now, a Robert F. Kennedy is running to be president. Back then, it was former Attorney General and then-U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

RFK’s bid to be president was cut short by an assassin’s bullet. Palestinian immigrant Sirhan Sirhan shot Kennedy over his support for Israel, particularly in the aftermath of the 1967 Six -Day War. Sirhan killed Kennedy on the one year anniversary of the conflict.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., RFK’s son, is a candidate in this year’s contest.

Third Party Candidate Who May Swing the Outcome 

In this election cycle RFK Jr. is running as an independent, third-party candidate after initially running in the Democratic primary against Biden.

Many political pundits believe RFK Jr.’s presence in the race will make it difficult for Biden to win in the general election.

The Real Clear Polling average shows Kennedy garnering 10 percent of the vote, with the race favoring Republican Donald Trump more with RFK Jr. in the contest.

The 1968 election also featured a Democrat-turned independent: former Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

Wallace won approximately 13 percent of the vote and actually carried his home state in the general election along with Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

The race marked the last time a third party candidate won Electoral College votes.

Republican Nominee Who Previously Lost 

The 1968 presidential election included a Republican candidate who had previously run and lost, as Trump did in 2020. He won in 2016, of course.

Richard Nixon was the GOP nominee in 1960, losing narrowly to John Kennedy. Nixon had been vice president at the time, serving in the Eisenhower administration.

A Gallup poll published in May 1968 had Nixon up 39 to 36 percent over Humphrey. Nixon would go on to win the race handily in the Electoral College (301 to 191), although by just about 800,000 in the popular vote.

Now in May 2024, Trump is slightly ahead of Biden nationally, by about one percent, according to the 538 average of polls. Trump has bigger leads in some of the key swing states.

The Real Clear Polling Electoral Map — based strictly on who’s ahead in surveys of each state, no matter how close — has Trump defeating Biden 312 to 226.

Democratic Convention In Chicago 

The Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago in 1968, and it is slated to take place there again this year.

Many feel the scenes of chaos brought by anti-Vietnam War protesters near the convention lost Democrats the race.

There are expected to be protests in Chicago at the convention in August, too, CBS News reported.

MSNBC, never-Trumper host Joe Scarborough sees the parallels to 1968.

“I can tell you the riots on college campuses, the riots at the Chicago convention in ’68, all of those things moved my family from being Democrats their entire life to being Republicans,” he said Thursday.

“I remember my parents asking, ‘What in the world is going on in this country?'” Scarborough recounted.

“If you’re offended by this, please, I’m trying to help you. I don’t want Donald Trump to get elected. Alright? I’m trying to help you. If you’re too stupid to figure that out, you can change to another channel because we’re sorting through this as a country, and this is not helping,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal ran a story Wednesday titled, “Biden Needs to Learn From the Democrats’ Disaster in ’68.”

In it, Humphrey biographer James Traub argued that the conventional wisdom regarding why Democrats lost the 1968 election is wrong. It was not because Humphrey did not come out strongly against the Vietnam War.

“Disaffected liberals ultimately came back, but disaffected blue-collar voters, who largely supported the war and abhorred the chaos in the streets, defected to Nixon or to George Wallace,” Traub wrote.

Trump is positioning himself, much as Nixon did in 1968, as the law-and-order candidate.

On Thursday, he commended the police departments in New York and Los Angeles for breaking up campus occupations at Columbia University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

“These are radical left lunatics, and they’ve got to be stopped now, because it’s going to go on and on, and it’s going to get worse and worse,” he said.

At a campaign event in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump said, “To every college president, I say remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals, and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn.”

President Joe Biden, after several days of not forcefully addressing the issue, spoke from the White House on Thursday, saying, “There’s the right to protest, but not the right to chaos.”

But he did not announce any action the federal government would be taking to help restore order, even though federal laws against discrimination toward Jewish students and espousing support for terrorism have been broken, Republican lawmakers have contended.

On April 22, Biden repeated a reporter’s question back to her regarding the protests, saying he does condemn “anti-Semitic protests,” but he added, “I also condemn those that don’t know what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

The White House had released a similar on-the-one-hand, on-the-other-hand statement the day before.

History is Rhyming 

The parallels between ’68 and this year are truly astounding: unpopular Democrat incumbent, anti-war protests, Robert F. Kennedy, third party candidate who may swing the final outcome, GOP candidate who previously lost, and a Chicago Democratic convention.

History appears to be rhyming, and that bodes well for Trump.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
