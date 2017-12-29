‘It’s a Good Thing’: Turns Out Bernie Sanders Supporters Secretly Love Trump’s Tax Cuts [Video]

Despite Democrat leaders’ complaints about the GOP tax bill, supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters secretly love the plan, and they didn’t even know it.

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz went into New York City’s liberal neighborhood in the East Village to see how Sanders’ supporters felt about the new tax plan.

Horowitz wanted to see people’s true thoughts on the tax bill, so he pretended that the bill was written by Sanders.

The video first shows him asking their opinions on the GOP tax bill.

“I feel like it’s just another excuse for rich people to get a break on paying taxes,” one man said.

A woman added, “It doesn’t have much stuff in it for the middle class working Americans.”

“Bernie came out with a competing plan,” Horowitz then lied. “I want to give you some of his points, and see what you think of it.”

He then proceeded to outline some of the GOP tax bill points, and the people seemed very receptive to it.

“I think that’s a good plan,” one individual responded.

“It’s all just rational with Bernie, and with Trump it’s not,” another concluded.

Then Horowitz, dropped the fact that this plan was actually the Republican tax plan.

“Why aren’t they showcasing those aspects?” an individual asked. Another thanked Horowitz for “opening my mind to that.”

Twitter users reacted to the video.

Proof positive they just hate Trump and have no clue as to why. — Deborah (@DPat1430) December 24, 2017

Sadly, these Democrats will still continue to be spoonfed their thoughts by the mainstream media. — ☣ Marcus_Brutus ☣ (@MarcusBrutus_) December 23, 2017

These are my favorite types of videos. It creates actual learning. Those people on the street that he talked to are truly struck by what they heard. It only shows how bad MSM is failing all of us. — More CowBell (@BirdMiler) December 24, 2017

Pretty amazing. After points of the plan are explained to them as Bernie's Plan they are open to it even after they are told its the Republican Plan. #taxreform Ami Horowitz: Liberals Love Republican Tax Plan when told it is Bernie's Plan https://t.co/CgW73lcBA8 via — Not So Evil (@EvilLiberal666) December 22, 2017

“This would be the first time I would sit here and say well the Republicans might be doing something well,” a man in the video concluded.

