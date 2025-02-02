Here Are the Goodie Bags VIP Inauguration Attendees Got Before Leaving - The Diet Coke Bottle Has to Be a First

Guests at the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 reportedly received some unusual mementos to remember the occasion.

After the attendees of the inaugural festivities grabbed their passes from the Decatur House, an historic event venue near the White House, VIPs were provided with a bag full of Trump-themed gifts, according to a Jan. 23 report from Page Six.

The invitations and gift bags were designed in “Republican red all the way,” per the outlet, a departure from the navy theme of Trump’s first inauguration.

All of the gifts came with a white canvas bag with a picture of the United States Capitol in red.

One gift was a red leather journal embossed in gold, complete with a sketch of the Capitol, according to Page Six.

Attendees similarly received a red leather coin and watch disc featuring the Capitol.

The gift bag also included a large medal featuring the side profiles of Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The medal had an inscription around the edge that read, “Inauguration, 47th President, January 20, 2025.”

Guests of the new administration also received a red “challenge coin” and a Christmas ornament featuring the White House.

Another handout was a commemorative Diet Coke bottle that had the words, “The Inauguration of the President of the United States Donald J. Trump January 20, 2025,” across the label.

OMFG VIP goodie bags at Trump inauguration included Diet Coke, medal with pics of prez, JD Vance-Other gifts included a red “challenge coin,” as well as a glittering White House Christmas ornament. pic.twitter.com/nNyOfxLFa3 — KB (@starquenched) January 26, 2025

Trump’s affinity for the soft drink is well-known.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey gifted Trump the “first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle” days before his return to the White House.

The bottle provided to Trump also came with a box and a note about the beverage company.

“Founded 126 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company takes great pride in producing hundreds of brands that people enjoy,” the note read, per Newsweek.

“Along with our 60+ independent bottling partners, the Coca-Cola system generates $58+ billion in U.S. economic activity annually and supports more than 860,000 jobs in the United States.”

Page Six did not say whether VIPs at the inauguration likewise received a box with the note or whether that part of the gift was reserved for the commander-in-chief alone.

Trump’s famous Diet Coke button was seen in the Oval Office after he returned to the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He uses that button to call for a glass of the drink from an aide while he works at the Resolute desk.

In the past, guests in the Oval Office not privy to the red button watched in shock as Trump pressed the device without warning, only to realize in relief that the button only called for Trump’s favorite beverage.

