'My Goodness Gracious': CNN Data Analyst Stunned by Hispanic Voter Shift That Appears to Be Helping Trump in 2 Key States

Non-white voters have abandoned President Joe Biden in such large numbers that even the establishment media has begun to notice.

Monday morning on “CNN News Central” with co-anchor John Berman, CNN Senior Political Data Reporter Harry Enten reacted to polling data from 2020 and 2024 that showed a 20-point swing in Hispanic voters’ support away from Biden and toward former President Donald Trump.

“Look at this tremendous shift,” Enten said, making emphatic side-to-side movements with his hands. “Oh, my goodness gracious.”

The data on the screen behind Enten showed the reason for his animated astonishment.

At this stage in the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden held a 27-point lead over Trump among Hispanic voters, 59 percent to 32 percent.

Four years later, Biden’s lead in that demographic has shrunk to only seven points, 51-44.

“It’s no wonder that Donald Trump thinks he can play for the Hispanic vote,” Enten said.

Berman then asked how these remarkable polling numbers have shaped the race in projected swing states.

Enten replied that Hispanics make up 19 percent of likely voters in Nevada and 17 percent in Arizona. Unsurprisingly, averages of recent polls showed Trump leading Biden by 7 points in Nevada and 5 points in Arizona.

Is the Hispanic voters' shift surprising? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 12% (48 Votes) No: 88% (344 Votes)

In fact, given the trend Enten described, even those estimates might paint too rosy a picture for Biden.

For instance, according to Pew Research, Latino voters comprise 25 percent of the eligible electorate in Arizona and 22 percent in Nevada. CNN used “likely” rather than “eligible” voters — a reasonable metric but one that might actually understate Trump’s opportunity for gains.

In any event, Enten did not sugarcoat the bad news for Biden, which also included a 7-point Trump lead in Georgia, where a growing number of black voters have also abandoned the president’s 2020 coalition.

Meanwhile, Biden polled much better with the older and whiter population of the Great Lakes region. Trump held a 2-point lead in Pennsylvania and stood tied with Biden in Michigan and Wisconsin.

“The bottom line, John, to take away from this is where Hispanic voters make up a significant share of the electorate, that is where Joe Biden is struggling the most relative to four years ago,” Enten said.

Readers may watch Enten’s analysis in the clip below.

CNN Data Guru Details How Biden’s Struggles With Hispanic Voters Could Sink Him In Two Key States pic.twitter.com/dHXAdEsNPC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2024

On one hand, the analysis here could not be simpler. After all, Hispanics have as much reason to dislike inflation, foreign wars, domestic tyranny and — yes — illegal immigration as all other Americans. Since they prefer prosperity, peace, freedom and a humane, legal immigration system, they obviously cannot support Biden.

Nonetheless, as summer approaches, the entire swing-state storyline has grown somewhat frustrating.

For instance, Enten noted that Trump’s gains with Hispanic voters have translated to polling leads in heavily-Hispanic Nevada and Arizona. He then noted a similar situation in Georgia and contrasted it with the presumptive Great Lakes swing states.

But what about New Mexico? According to Pew, Latinos comprise a whopping 45 percent of that state’s electorate. How has Trump’s momentum translated there?

Alas, no one seems to care. According to RealClear Polling, no major polling outlet has surveyed voters in that state since August. FiveThirtyEight showed a similar lack of polling out of New Mexico.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won New Mexico by nearly 11 points. But Biden also won Minnesota and New Hampshire by 7 points each. And recent polling has those states trending toward the toss-up category.

Likewise, Trump has generated significant momentum in Virginia, New Jersey and even New York — states that Biden won in 2020 by margins of 10, 16 and 23 points, respectively.

In fact, two recent polls, one by Fox News and another by Roanoke College, showed Trump and Biden tied in Virginia. With independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the mix, the latest Emerson College polls showed Biden leading by only 7 points in New Jersey and 7 points in New York.

In other words, with Hispanic voters moving toward Trump in such large numbers, the time has come for the establishment media to expand its focus beyond the six or seven presumptive swing states and give Americans an accurate account of the changing electorate.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.