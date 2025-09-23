Google Admits to Censoring Americans at the Behest of the Biden Admin, Vows to Make Amends

Google has admitted to censoring Americans under pressure from the Biden administration and has promised to make amends.

In a Tuesday letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, Google said YouTube accounts banned for political speech would be restored.

Google also called the pressure from the Biden administration “unacceptable and wrong.”

“Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect,” a lawyer for Google wrote to Jordan.

Jordan shared the letter on X on Tuesday in a lengthy thread.

High-profile conservatives — such as former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former Secret Service officer Dan Bongino, now FBI deputy director — were banned by YouTube under the Biden administration.

Those bans came after they and others challenged official narratives about COVID and the 2020 election.

Countless conservatives were ultimately forced to migrate to the free speech platform Rumble or elsewhere.

The company admitted conservatives “have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse.”

Google further acknowledged that the Biden administration leaned on it to take down legal speech.

“Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies,” the company’s lawyer said.

Google admitted Biden’s team pressured it to create a climate of censorship that pressured tech platforms to crack down on legal speech that did not violate its own policies.

The tech giant also acknowledged in its message that Jordan’s committee had taken crucial steps to highlight the danger of foreign speech restrictions, such as those in Europe, being applied to Americans.

The company also vowed never again to use third-party fact-checkers to moderate content.

Jordan celebrated the announcement as a victory.

The Ohio Republican concluded on Tuesday, “All the above are MASSIVE wins for the American people, the First Amendment, and freedom. We won’t stop fighting to protect free speech.”

