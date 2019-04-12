SECTIONS
Culture WJ Wire
Print

Google Labels Pro-Life Film ‘Unplanned’ as ‘Propaganda,’ Quickly Backs Down After Backlash

Google headquarters.(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)Google headquarters. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published April 12, 2019 at 12:05pm
Modified April 12, 2019 at 4:53pm
Print

Google is backing down after labeling the pro-life “Unplanned” movie as “propaganda” on Thursday.

“Unplanned,” the story of abortion doctor and clinic director Abby Johnson who left her practice after witnessing an ultrasound abortion, was listed on Google’s search engine as a “drama/propaganda” film, according to a tweet from The Daily Signal’s senior writer and producer Kelsey Bolar Harkness.

“Who knew that “propaganda” was a movie genre? once again exposing its gross political bias,” Harkness said in a tweet.

TRENDING: Georgia Governor Will Sign Abortion Ban Despite Hollywood Outcry: ‘We Value Life in Our State’

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose pointed out in a tweet that though “Unplanned” was labeled as propaganda, a 1935 Nazi propaganda film is listed on a Google search engine as “war/history.”

“Yesterday had their contempt for pro-life voices on full display by labeling as ‘propaganda,’” Rose wrote in a tweet.

“Meanwhile, ‘The Triumph of the Will’ a literal Nazi propaganda film is labeled as ‘history/war’ Was this just another ‘mistake,’ or ‘algorithm’ error?”

A Google spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation, “When we’re made aware of disputed facts in our Knowledge Graph, we work to fix the issues, as we’ve done in this case.”

Google also provided background on Knowledge Graphs or Panels, and said that these are updated as internet information changes.

“Knowledge panels are updated automatically as information changes on the web,” the page says, “but Google also considers changes in two main ways: directly from the entities depicted in the knowledge panel, and from general user feedback.”

Abby Johnson expressed frustration at Google for labeling her story as propaganda.

RELATED: Heartbeat Abortion Ban Bill Nears Final OK in Ohio

“Executives at Google should actually watch the film before labeling it propaganda or anything else,” Abby Johnson told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“They are showing their obvious bias against people finding out the truth about abortion.

“What about the movie ‘Obvious Child’, which Planned Parenthood heavily promoted? Or any movie by Michael Moore,” Johnson said. “Why aren’t those labeled propaganda?

“It’s a disservice to not only free speech, but also practical common sense, when they are actively hampering the truth about a divisive issue in our country to be known.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Google Labels Pro-Life Film ‘Unplanned’ as ‘Propaganda,’ Quickly Backs Down After Backlash
Fed Up Couple Drugs School Workers on Strike
Liz Cheney Explodes After Ocasio-Cortez Launches Attack on Dan Crenshaw
Georgetown Students Vote To Increase Their Tuition To Pay for Slavery Reparations
YouTube Bans Video Revealing Anti-Semitism at University
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×