People walk near a sign outside of Google headquarters Jan. 31, 2007, in Mountain View, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Google Blasted for What It Did on Homepage for Memorial Day: 'Sheer Disrespect'

 By Peter Partoll  May 29, 2023 at 5:36pm
Google is being taken to task for its Memorial Day doodle which many say is disrespectful to the sacrifices of our veterans.

For those not in the know, Google regularly decorates its homepage with illustrations as a way to mark important events or days, such as holidays, major sporting events, and celebrity birthdays.

So, for instance, one might see Christmas lights on the homepage on Christmas Day, or football helmets on Super Bowl Sunday.

While these are usually elaborately decorated, that was unfortunately not the case for Memorial Day. Instead of fun illustrations, we simply got the world “Google” printed in gray.

Many people are calling Google out for this, saying that they could have put more effort into creating a doodle to honor our veterans, who sacrifices so much so that we could be free.

One Twitter user even went so far as to say that it was “sheer disrespect.”

Others pointed out that Google put so little thought into creating a doodle for Memorial Day, but will be more than happy to create elaborate doodles for “pride month” or other days commemorating leftist causes.

Is this an appropriate way to honor our veterans?

Now to be fair, if you hover the cursor over the doodle, it does mention Memorial Day and if you click on it, it gives you information about the holiday, meaning that this was the Memorial Day doodle, but more effort still could have gone into it.

Why not put American flags, or a sketch of a soldier’s helmet as a way to honor our veterans? Google clearly has the capacity to do something simple like this, as it has produced some spectacular doodles in the past.

Why have they not decided to do the same for Memorial Day? If you look at a list of some of the past doodles, you realize that they put more effort into doodles for the birthdays of obscure artists and authors and for a federal holiday.

This also underscores the fact that many Americans do not properly understand what Memorial Day really is. It is not just a long weekend and an excuse for a cookout, it is a day of remembrance and mourning, and appreciation for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could be free.

These veterans gave their lives for us, and they deserve much better than this hastily put-together doodle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




