Google CEO To Testify Before Congress, Conservative Censorship Is on the Agenda

Sundar PichaiStephanie Keith / Getty ImagesSundar Pichai, C.E.O., Google Inc. speaks at the New York Times DealBook conference on November 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

By Evie Fordham
at 12:43pm
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 5 to answer questions about the company’s possible bias against conservatives, the committee announced Wednesday.

“Americans put their trust in big tech companies to honor freedom of speech and champion open dialogue, and it is Congress’ responsibility to the American people to make sure these tech giants are transparent and accountable in their practices,” committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, said in a committee press release.

Republican lawmakers criticized Pichai for skipping a Sept. 5 Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on social media and foreign election meddling.

Facebook and Twitter executives testified, and an empty chair with a nameplate that said “Google” sat where the company’s representative would have been.

The announcement of the social media-focused hearing comes as Google employees are making headlines for a Tuesday open letter protesting the company’s work on a censored Chinese search engine.

TRENDING: California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

“Google has created some of the most powerful and impressive technology applications. Today the company accounts for nearly 90 percent of worldwide search traffic,” committee member and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in the Wednesday press release.

He continued, “Unfortunately, recent reports suggest Google might not be wielding its vast power impartially,”

“Its business practices may have been affected by political bias.

“Additionally, reports claim the company is compromising its core principles by complying with repressive censorship mandates from China,” McCarthy continued.

President Donald Trump has accused Google of bias against conservatives, including an Aug. 28 tweet calling Google search results “rigged.”

Google had been willing to send senior vice president of global affairs Kent Walker to the Sept. 5 Senate hearing, but the committee said no, reported Politico.

Walker submitted roughly five pages of written testimony to the committee despite the rejection.

RELATED: White House Taking Fight Directly to Big Tech, Reportedly Readies Executive Order

