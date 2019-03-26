Google Shows Racist Slurs About State’s Attorney in Wake of Jussie Smollett Charges Being Dropped

Shortly after it was announced that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett would not be charged, Google allowed racist slurs to display in its search results for the prosecutor involved in the case.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was described as a “ghetto monkey racist American politician” in the Wikipedia excerpt that Google displayed as its top result in a search for “kim foxx prosecutor” on Tuesday morning.

The search was conducted shortly after the news broke about Smollett’s charges being dropped.

According to its revision history, the racist comments appeared on Wikipedia for only seven minutes before being removed by another Wikipedia user.

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Drops the Hammer: Comey ‘Should Go Get a Lawyer’

The Western Journal has reached out through his personal website to Danny Sullivan, Google’s public search liaison, for comment on the Google processes that allowed these search results to appear on its platform. We will update this article with any response we receive.

Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.”

The actor, who is black and gay, was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men.

A spokeswoman for Cook County, Illinois, prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

However, WBBM-TV in Chicago reported the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in an email, “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Police have also said that before the attack, Smollett sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where “Empire” is shot.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson Hammers NBC for Hypocrisy Over Their Coverage of Trump’s ‘Crimes’

The FBI is investigating that letter but has declined to comment on the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.