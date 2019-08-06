Google Will ‘Ramp Up the Censorship’ To Ensure Trump Loses in 2020, Ex-Employee Says

A former Google employee says the company is doing everything it can to make sure President Donald Trump is not reelected in 2020.

Kevin Cernekee told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday that Google executives cried — “literal tears streaming down their faces” — after Trump won in 2016.

“They vowed that it would never happen again, and they want to use all the power and resources they have to control the flow of information to the public and make sure that Trump loses in 2020,” the former Google engineer said.

The tech giant has a variety of different methods to achieve this goal, Cernekee said. For example, its YouTube subsidiary deletes about 8 million videos and 3 million accounts every three months and Google openly censors political advertisements.

“They ramp up the censorship. There’s bias in the search results,” he said. “They have released search quality ratings that say they don’t want to be returning too many results for extreme sites, and if you are a conservative news outlet, they’ll consider you an extreme news site.”

Cernekee added that Google has “a huge amount of information on every voter in the U.S.” and the company uses the information to create “psychological profiles and figure out how to change your mind.”

He said he was fired in 2018 after raising concerns about the tech giant’s alleged mistreatment of conservative employees, even though Google said he was terminated because he misused the company’s equipment.

“When I joined Google, I saw a lot of employees being mistreated and abused and harassed for sharing conservative views or questioning company policies,” he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“I raised these issues through all of the appropriate channels … eventually wound up filing a charge with the labor board and Google knew about this, has opened a federal investigation from the labor board.”

Through that investigation, Google allegedly made false accusations about Cernekee before firing him.

In a statement to “Fox & Friends,” Google said, “Lively debate is a hallmark of Google’s workplace culture; harassment, discrimination, and the unauthorized access and theft of confidential company information is not.”

“They are very biased. There is bias at every level of the organization. There are a lot of activists working for Google,” Cernekee said in response. “The groupthink there is extremely strong, and if you disagree with it even one iota, they will come after you, they’ll target you, they’ll make you an example.”

He added that whistleblowers in big tech companies like Google would be more willing to speak up if they knew Trump would support them.

In an Op-Ed for Human Events, Cernekee said there needs to be a universal change in how people with differing opinions communicate and interact with one another.

“As a nation we desperately need to relearn how to disagree with each other in a civil manner and to advance our political arguments through peaceful public debates, not acts of violence or censorship,” Cernekee wrote.

“By granting left wing employees a heckler’s veto and terrorizing anyone who disagrees with their groupthink, Google will continue to use its monopoly power over the control of information to impose a narrow ideological agenda on its users and employees,” he said.

The Western Journal has reached out to Google for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

