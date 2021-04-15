Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

GOP Campaign Arm Reports Record Fundraising: Going to Fire Pelosi in 2022, Stop Socialist Agenda

Pelosi bangs the speaker gavelSamuel Corum - Pool - AFP / Getty ImagesHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi bangs the Speaker's gavel during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. A record fundraising report suggests rumors of the GOP's demise following the incursion of the Capitol have been greatly exaggerated. (Samuel Corum - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 14, 2021 at 6:21pm
Mewe Share P Share

The National Republican Congressional Committee reported last week that it shattered the record for its largest-ever off-election-year monthly haul by $3.6 million.

The NRCC raised $19.1 million in March and $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, according to a news release.

The House campaign arm of the GOP further stated it ended the quarter “with $29.7M cash on hand which is a 57% increase over the same point last cycle.”

The NRCC also said it is debt-free and had an average grassroots donation of $32.70.

“Republican voters are motivated to fire Nancy Pelosi, stop Democrats’ socialist agenda and take back the House,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement.

TRENDING: SC Gov Essentially Shuts Down State to Biden's Unaccompanied Minors

These numbers also show reports of the GOP’s demise in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion were greatly exaggerated in the breathless media accounts about many abandoning the Republican Party from outlets like The New York Times, NPR and Reuters.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the NRCC’s counterpart, waited a week after the Republicans to report its first-quarter fundraising numbers.

The DCCC said in a Tuesday news release it had raised $34.1 million in the first quarter, with $30.3 million cash on hand, coming up with slightly more than the NRCC in both categories.

However, the DCCC’s first-quarter filing is not online yet with Federal Election Commission, but as of February, the committee reported $11 million in debt.

The DCCC’s news release did not indicate how much, if any, of the debt had retired.

In last November’s election, Republicans won every district listed as a toss-up by The New York Times and some it predicted Democrats would win by a narrow margin.

In the process, the GOP flipped 15 seats with an overall net gain of 12 seats.

RELATED: Senior Republican Congressman Announces His Retirement

In a recent interview with The Western Journal, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker noted there are also important wins for the GOP at the state level.

“Every state that had a Republican majority before the 2020 election kept it going into this year, and three more were added — two in New Hampshire, one in Alaska, as well as a net gain of one Republican governor in Montana,” Walker said.

“[I]f you look ahead to 2022, particularly at the U.S. House of Representatives, most — not every — but most states are going to draw the boundaries in the state legislature, not only for those legislative seats but for just about every House seat,” he added.

In other words, Republicans’ prospects in the House are quite good, Walker argued, because of how well they did in their state legislative races.

“Conservatives having overwhelming majorities means that just drawing fair maps, I think will make it fairly likely that Republicans, if they run good candidates and stay true to the word, will probably regain the U.S. House of Representatives,” he said.

The current breakdown in the House is 222 Democrats and 213 Republicans, which means the GOP needs to win only five seats to fire Pelosi.

Fox News reported that in modern times, the party that holds the White House traditionally loses 25 seats in the midterms.

Of course, in 2010 during Barack Obama’s first presidential term, the tea party movement helped sweep 63 new Republican members into office, giving them a 242 to 193 majority.

Pelosi was speaker at the time and lost her gavel after holding it for four years.

Here’s hoping history repeats itself in 2022.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







GOP Campaign Arm Reports Record Fundraising: Going to Fire Pelosi in 2022, Stop Socialist Agenda
Biden's Precipitous Withdrawal from Afghanistan Could Be Setting US up for Another 9/11
Hawley: Time to Start Trust-Busting Big Tech
RFK's Speech Following the Death of Martin Luther King Was So Powerful It Reputedly Saved Indianapolis from Riots
Liberal SCOTUS Justice Breyer Issues Major Warning About Court-Packing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×