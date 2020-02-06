GOP Candidate to Antifa Punk Threatening Violence, 'Oh Try - You've Got the Very Wrong Guy'

Ah, antifa. It feels like a while since we’ve had a good story about the world’s favorite leftist thugs.

It’s not that they’re not still around. It’s that we’ve gotten inured to their rubbish. We’ve seen it all before: the black bandana-masks, the cement milkshakes, that whole “don’t you get it, we’re anti-fascists!” as they physically threaten someone with whom they politically disagree.

It’s sort of like the Weather Underground or the Red Brigades — they don’t necessarily stop existing or get less violent, but eventually their numbers get smaller and we all just get tired of them.

Thankfully, antifa still knows how to make itself known in rebarbative ways.

In San Francisco this past weekend, antifa groups decided to protest a street cleanup effort led by activist Scott Presler because those cleaning up were conservative and (one presumes) they were cleaning up the detritus left on the city’s streets by a worsening drug-and-homelessness crisis in the great shining liberal hope by the bay.

Here’s a video clip of some of what happened. We’re going to warn you: From here on in, if you see a clip, it’s going to contain profanity of some sort. Antifa folk are incredibly erudite individuals who know all the best words, most of them beginning with F or S. Sometimes they don’t know those words at all but use a single digit to express their thoughts. (It’s not the thumb, by the by.)

TL;DR — Warning: Viewer discretion is advised for all of the following clips, including this one:

Oh, well, now I’m sold. Go home, guys! San Francisco is doing fine for itself.

You’ll notice these individuals weren’t interested in cleaning anything up, they were just angry that those who were cleaning up are conservative.

Anyhow, one of the people involved in the cleanup was John Dennis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Republican challenger this fall.

Dennis has a better chance of seeing Tupac alive and managing a Telegraph Hill Old Navy than he does of winning the election, but at least he’s a lot better known than he was one week ago — and it’s all thanks to an antifa hooligan threatening to kill him.

Dennis managed to get a video of the exchange with a charming bearded man he said was with one of the antifa groups.

He had a pretty reasoned message for the GOP candidate: “I want you dead.”

“Bruh, I’m gonna catch you when all the cameras aren’t around, and I’m gonna f— you up,” the gentleman (probably the wrong word) also said.

“Oh, try,” Dennis responded. “You’ve got the wrong guy. You’ve got the very wrong guy.”

And so why did the antifa guy want Dennis dead?

“Because you’re a piece of s—,” he said. “Because you’re racist.”

All right. And how did he know he was a racist, Dennis asked?

“I can tell by looking at you,” our antifa friend responded.

So you can tell someone is a bigot by looking at them — which is one of the red flags that indicates someone is a bigot.

In a Periscope livestream on Tuesday, Dennis explained more about the encounter over the weekend:

I’m running against Nancy Pelosi. The Antifa video. SOTU, Iowa, impeachment. Let’s get to it https://t.co/IN0emssehe — John Dennis for Congress (@RealJohnDennis) February 4, 2020

According to his account, while there were a few dozen antifa members, the yellow-shirted individual stood out for his atavism, threatening people in the crowd and engaging in other acts of intimidation.

While the color of his shirt threw his affiliation into some question — antifa members generally favor dark clothing, meaning the Benetton-colored choice of apparel was an odd one — he certainly had the spirit of the group down pat and was with the rest of the antifa pack. That’s usually pretty solid evidence you’re a member of an antifa-based organization.

Whatever the case, the video made one thing clear: This was the wrong guy to mess with.

If only we lived in a world where this could be the guy in Nancy Pelosi’s seat.

Of course, were these the kinds of voters who’d elect a man like Dennis, I doubt you’d need to clean up the streets in the first place.

