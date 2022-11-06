Parler Share
News

GOP Candidate Exposes Dem Senator to His Face on TV: 'You Were Warned'

 By Jack Davis  November 6, 2022 at 8:01am
Parler Share

Republican challenger Leora Levy used the only debate of the campaign to lambaste Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut for the damage inflation has done to America.

During the debate, the candidates were asked to grade the economy.

Blumenthal said, according to CTInsider, “The grade is literally ongoing … I would give the economy a chance to get an ‘A,’ which I think it could do.”

Levy had a very different grade to hand out during the live telecast.

“Just as my opponent misled the American people on whether he served in Vietnam, he said he did and he didn’t,” she said.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

In 2010, while running for the Senate, he cited his service in Vietnam. However, as noted by The New York Times, he never served there.

“Whether he attends a Communist Party, he said he didn’t and he did. Once again, I’m not sure how we can believe much of what he said,” Levy said.

In December 2021, Blumenthal attended an event sponsored by the Connecticut People’s World Committee, which is affiliated with the Communist Party USA, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Do you think there will be a red wave on Nov. 8?

He later said he did not know the event was linked to the Community Party, though the outlet reported that the association had been made clear before Blumenthal took the stage.

Levy then focused on the economy.

“Because frankly, he raised taxes on the middle class with the Biden-Blumenthal Build Inflation Back Better Act,” she said.

“[Y]ou were warned by Larry Summers and other Democrat economists that this would be the result, you did it anyway,” she said.

Related:
Poll Worker Ejected By Election Office After What He Allegedly Did to Voters' Ballots

And as for the economy?

“I would grade the economy an ‘F,’” she said.

Summers, director of the White House economic council under former President Barack Obama, warned last year that tossing too much money around would feed the fires of inflation.

“We put in motion, for the first time in 40 years, excessive inflation, caused by overheating of the economy, and that’s going to have to be worked out of the system, and that’s probably not going to be such an easy thing,” he said last year in an interview on the Bloomberg News show “Wall Street Week.”

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Levy has “proved that it’s time for a change in Connecticut,” according to Breitbart.

“Dick Blumenthal is a 40-year career politician who votes with Joe Biden over 98 percent of the time, which is contributing to record inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, a crisis at our border and a crime surge nationwide,” Scott said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Poll Worker Ejected By Election Office After What He Allegedly Did to Voters' Ballots
Another Factory Explosion Rocks Small-Town Community - Evacuations Issued as Smoke Rises Over Neighborhood
Woman Praised for Moving Car to Shield Cops After Noticing They Were in Trouble: 'I Would Do It Again'
King Charles Has a Weird Ice Quirk, Won't Leave Home Without His Toy
$1 Billion Funneled to Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Since Biden's Retreat; Agencies Refusing to Hand Over Details
See more...

Conversation