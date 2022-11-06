GOP Candidate Exposes Dem Senator to His Face on TV: 'You Were Warned'

Republican challenger Leora Levy used the only debate of the campaign to lambaste Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut for the damage inflation has done to America.

During the debate, the candidates were asked to grade the economy.

Blumenthal said, according to CTInsider, “The grade is literally ongoing … I would give the economy a chance to get an ‘A,’ which I think it could do.”

Levy had a very different grade to hand out during the live telecast.

“Just as my opponent misled the American people on whether he served in Vietnam, he said he did and he didn’t,” she said.

In 2010, while running for the Senate, he cited his service in Vietnam. However, as noted by The New York Times, he never served there.

“Whether he attends a Communist Party, he said he didn’t and he did. Once again, I’m not sure how we can believe much of what he said,” Levy said.

In December 2021, Blumenthal attended an event sponsored by the Connecticut People’s World Committee, which is affiliated with the Communist Party USA, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

He later said he did not know the event was linked to the Community Party, though the outlet reported that the association had been made clear before Blumenthal took the stage.

Levy then focused on the economy.

“Because frankly, he raised taxes on the middle class with the Biden-Blumenthal Build Inflation Back Better Act,” she said.

.@LeoraLevyCT on Dems’ reckless spending: “He raised taxes on the middle class with the Biden-Blumenthal build inflation back better act…You were warned by Larry Summers and other Democrat economists that this would be the result…I would grade the economy an F.” pic.twitter.com/Gnlmld8Yhj — NRSC Rapid Response (@NRSC_Rapid) November 2, 2022

“[Y]ou were warned by Larry Summers and other Democrat economists that this would be the result, you did it anyway,” she said.

And as for the economy?

“I would grade the economy an ‘F,’” she said.

Summers, director of the White House economic council under former President Barack Obama, warned last year that tossing too much money around would feed the fires of inflation.

“We put in motion, for the first time in 40 years, excessive inflation, caused by overheating of the economy, and that’s going to have to be worked out of the system, and that’s probably not going to be such an easy thing,” he said last year in an interview on the Bloomberg News show “Wall Street Week.”

Everywhere Leora goes, people say they don’t feel safe in their communities anymore. There is an invasion at our southern border meanwhile Democrats are making CT a border state by flying illegals to Westchester County Airport and Tweed Airport. — Leora Levy (@LeoraLevyCT) November 2, 2022

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Levy has “proved that it’s time for a change in Connecticut,” according to Breitbart.

“Dick Blumenthal is a 40-year career politician who votes with Joe Biden over 98 percent of the time, which is contributing to record inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, a crisis at our border and a crime surge nationwide,” Scott said.

