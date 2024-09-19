GOP Candidate Mark Robinson Will Remain in the Race, Fights Back Against Bombshell Allegations in New Development

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s Republican candidate for governor, vowed to remain in the race Thursday despite negative media reports about his private behavior.

Robinson is battling Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein in the race.

A CNN report published Thursday — the deadline for withdrawing from the North Carolina race — said Robinson posted multiple times on a pornographic website and once called himself a “black NAZI.”

CNN based its claims on the fact that the username for the account making the comments during a period between 2008 and 2012 was the same as one Robinson often uses.

The CNN report said the account it claimed was Robinson’s spoke about spying on women as they showered and watching transgender individuals have sex with women.

Other comments CNN attributed to the account it was said was Robinson’s included anti-Semitic comments, anti-Muslim remarks, disparaging comments about the Rev. Martin Luther King and comments supporting slavery.

Robinson denied making the comments.

Robinson posted a reply to the CNN piece on X.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

“The news media is at it again,” Robinson said in the video.

“Let me reassure you: The things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words. You know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before,” Robinson said, referring to the CNN report as “tabloid trash.”

“We are staying in this race. We are in it to win it, and we know that, with your help, we will,” he said.

Robinson representative Michael Lonergan said that what “the Democrats say about Mark Robinson is either an outright lie or twisted so far out of context it might as well be,” according to NBC.

“The people of North Carolina have had enough lies from career politicians like Josh Stein — and that’s why they’ll elect Mark Robinson governor on Nov. 5,” he said.

Some reserved judgment.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said that “if that all turns out to be true, that would be certainly something that I definitely couldn’t support.”

On Thursday, Politico reported that an email used by Robinson was found on the website of Ashley Madison, a website for people looking to conduct extramarital affairs. Politico said no comment from Robinson’s campaign had been received.

