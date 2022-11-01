GOP Candidate Suspended on Twitter; Big Change Happens 45 Minutes After Musk Gets Involved

Before Elon Musk stormed the gates of Twitter headquarters as its new owner, a common and justifiable complaint from several conservative Twitter users, especially Republican candidates, was that their accounts seemed to be especially prone to censorship actions just before an election, with no real recourse available.

That was evidenced most recently with Republican Arizona Secretary of State hopeful Mark Finchem, an Arizona state lawmaker whose Twitter account was recently suspended and reinstated in record time with a little help from his friends — and from Twitter’s new overlord.

In a desperate email to his supporters on Monday, Finchem implored his supporters to mount a “pressure campaign” on Twitter to get Musk’s attention to help unsuspend him, presumably betting on Musk staying true to his word that Twitter will embrace true freedom of speech.

“Twitter has blocked my account from speaking truth with one week left until the election. They are trying to put their thumb on the scales of this election. Tag Elon Musk and tell him to unban me right now. I am the Secretary of State nominee in a swing state running against the criminal Soros-funded candidate,” Finchem’s email read, in part, according to the Washington Examiner.

It wasn’t made clear in any reporting or in Finchem’s email exactly why he was suspended on the platform.

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump and influential conservative on Twitter, received Finchem’s email and immediately posted a screenshot of it. Ellis tagged Musk in her tweet, saying the suspension of candidates a week before an election isn’t fair.

WHOA. Arizona Secretary of State candidate @RealMarkFinchem was suspended on Twitter.@elonmusk this shouldn’t happen a week before the election! pic.twitter.com/GeqetUeQGp — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) October 31, 2022

In less than one hour, Musk shocked everyone paying attention to the unfolding drama, replying with a message to indicate that he would investigate the matter.

Looking into it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

In roughly 45 minutes, Finchem’s Twitter account was reinstated. Before Musk took over, such a request would take days or weeks, if it was even entertained at all. Finchem, Ellis and countless others thanked Musk for taking swift action and lifting the suspension.

WOW. THAT is the new ownership of @elonmusk 👀 However you vote, THIS IS GREAT! https://t.co/5Pq3A7Lcpx — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) October 31, 2022

The Arizona Republican also thanked everyone publicly for getting involved in helping him resolve the issue with his account, including Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

“We are back! Thank you @elonmusk for stopping the commie who suspended me from Twitter a week before the election. Twitter is much better with you at the helm. Thank you

@MediaRightNews1 @JennaEllisEsq @KariLake @Brick_Suit & others for spreading the word! #AZSOS,” Finchem tweeted.

Finchem also pointed out in one of his first tweets back that Musk had changed his Twitter bio from “Chief Twit,” to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,” showing once again that the new Twitter owner’s sense of humor is a major part of his management style.

Many have speculated on whether former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was banned after the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, will be reinstated by Musk. Trump has indicated that he’s likely to stick with his own social media platform, Truth Social, but wished Musk good luck in his venture, Fox Business reported.

On Friday, Musk announced that Twitter would form a “content moderation council” that he says will make major decisions on how the platform deals with situations like Trump’s account.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

However, Finchem’s successful outcome seemingly indicated that account reinstatement decisions could simply come on a whim and with the right amount of public pressure. Only time will tell.

