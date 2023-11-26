GOP Candidate's Loss by 1 Vote Prompts Calls for Whole New Election After Issue of Shady Count Raised

A tight Louisiana election has now become an even more complex issue now that two people have been found to have voted twice in an election decided by one vote.

A runoff election for Caddo Parish sheriff was held on Saturday. After the polls closed, Republican John Nickerson was defeated by Democrat Henry Whitehorn by one vote out of about 43,000 votes cast, according to the Associated Press.

That led Nickerson to call for a recount.

Then came a complication as reported by the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence said two people voted twice in the sheriff’s race.

Spence said the two voters had their absentee ballots delivered Friday, but that both voters showed up in person on Saturday to cast ballots.

In spite of the absentee ballots being delivered, both voters were will on the voting rolls, he said.

“It’s a sad situation because it’s two people who didn’t understand what they were doing. This wasn’t malicious,” Spence said.

Spence said he spoke to one voter before saying there was no intent to game the system. He said the age of the other voter who cast two ballots was in the late 80s or early 90s.

Do you agree America is suffering from an election integrity crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (27 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

#ProudBlue #DemVoice1

After Dem wins by one vote, recount in the Caddo Parish Sheriff race is set for Monday, Nov. 27. More than 43,000 votes were cast.

Board of Election Supervisors will meet in a basement room of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Monday to recount the votes. Parish… pic.twitter.com/9oaCGJHgQH — Tommasina Says Prosecute Insurrectionists NOW 💙🌻 (@TommasinaResist) November 22, 2023



Even before the recount, which takes place Monday, Nickelson issued a call for a new election, and urged Whitehorn to join him, according to the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate.

“No matter what happens in any court battle following Monday’s machine recount of more than 7,700 absentee ballots many voters in our community would feel deeply disenfranchised and will question the legitimacy of this election,” Nickelson said in a letter to Whitehorn.

“Under these unique circumstances, any certification of the current result can not withstand judicial — or public — scrutiny. For that reason, I invite you to join me in asking the district court to order a special second runoff election,” he wrote.

As part of its recount, Caddo County checked voting machines but found the totals reported the first time were accurate, according to KTBS-TV.

In its report, AP noted that Louisiana uses voting machines that do not have a paper trail. That means that other than checking the totals, there is no more information that can be gathered from the voting machines.

Monday’s recount will only sift through absentee ballots, which AP said were about 17 percent of the total votes cast.

Louisiana uses paperless touchscreen voting machines that were purchased in 2005. Louisiana is the only state where such machines are used statewide.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.