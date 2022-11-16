Should GOP Chair McDaniel Seeks Fourth Term, Could She Be Dethroned by Rising Star?

The chair of the Republican National Committee is seeking a fourth term, but there is talk that she may be challenged by one of the party’s rising stars.

On Monday, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that she would be seeking a fourth term. The election will be held in January when the RNC members meet in Washington, D.C., for their annual winter meeting, according to Fox News.

McDaniel was chosen by former President Donald Trump after his election in 2016. She won re-election as chairwoman in 2019 and 2021.

However, there is now talk that Lee Zeldin, who narrowly lost the New York gubernatorial election last week, will challenge her for this position.

On Monday, NBC News reported that Zeldin had spoken with GOP officials and party activists who wanted him to run for the position.

A spokesman told reporters on Sunday, “It’s likely that he will at least explore it. … He’s fielding calls, talking to people, listening to them, but it has not gone beyond that.”

There are suggestions that many at the party would be happy to see her go. One of them is Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who, in a tweet, lumped McDaniel in with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as “McFailure[s].”

Gaetz’s tweet also points to the fact that this race has now become the latest addition to a struggle for control of the Republican Party that is tearing conservatives apart.

Following last week’s disappointing midterm election results, when the much-vaunted red wave failed to materialize, Republicans have engaged in all sorts of finger-pointing, looking for someone to blame. This has now morphed into a power struggle that could determine the very future of the party.

There are loud calls for leadership changes at the congressional level. Despite the party’s success in taking back the House, many are calling for Kevin McCarthy to be replaced.

In the Senate, many are calling for Mitch McConnell’s removal, as some put the blame for the failure to take the Senate squarely on his refusal to help certain candidates in their races.

On top of all of this, there is the looming personality clash between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen by many as the man to replace Trump and lead the GOP into the future.

This post-election power struggle should greatly worry conservative voters. With the Democrats still in control of the Senate and the presidency, conservatives need to present a united front in order to stop the left’s extreme agenda.

All this infighting only plays into the hands of Biden and the Democrats, who could use the conflict to attract dissatisfied Republican voters to their side of the aisle.

The Gospels tell us, “And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand” (Mark 3:25). The Republicans are clearly a house divided against itself, and this is not a good sign as our minds turn to the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans need a leader who can unite this divided party and present a united front in order to defeat the Democrat’s extreme agenda and win back the presidency in 2024. Otherwise, we are headed for another electoral disaster.

