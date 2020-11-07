Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says that the closer Republicans look at Tuesday’s presidential election, the more irregularities they find.

“We have received hundreds of reports of irregularities in states like Pennsylvania, and we are pursuing them in our fight to protect the integrity of this election,” she tweeted Saturday, sharing a clip of her appearance the previous night on the Fox News show “Hannity.”

Current results give potential presumptive president-elect Democrat Joe Biden the edge, but President Donald Trump has challenged results in a post-election battle that has focused on states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“I’m in Michigan right now,” McDaniel told host Sean Hannity, “we actually are taking statements from hundreds of individuals that were at TCF in downtown Detroit who are documenting irregularities they saw and also their inability to observe in a meaningful way.”

We have received hundreds of reports of irregularities in states like Pennsylvania, and we are pursuing them in our fight to protect the integrity of this election. pic.twitter.com/dFhHHPULO3 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 7, 2020

The TCF Center is the location in Detroit where absentee and mail-in ballots are being counted.

“We are bundling that, getting affidavits. We actually have sent complaints over to the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District Court of Michigan,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said that the Republican challenge will include testimony from a whistleblower.

“We have an individual who has come forward as a whistleblower — not a poll watcher, an election official in Detroit who was told to backdate ballots. They were so concerned they came forward,” she said.

“This is a patriot who was told to change the date of the ballots — they were empty and to backdate them to Nov. 2 or Nov. 3 so they could be counted. This individual has said this was the instruction that was given to all people. This person has put this in an affidavit under oath. This is very, very serious. And these are the kinds of things we are pursuing,” she said.

McDaniel said amassing the evidence needed to win a legal challenge takes time.

“We have said to the press: One, be patient. You know, you only rush to judgment when it’s an anonymous source, when it’s a fake dossier, when you’re calling Arizona, when you’re saying there’s no fraud.

“You know why you rush to judgment? Because Donald Trump’s on the other end,” she said.

McDaniel said the truth is more important than anything else.

“This is a time to be patient and pursue these irregularities because it is our election integrity and it affects the whole country,” she said.

When asked which states were the focus of the GOP’s efforts, McDaniel listed Michigan and Pennsylvania, while noting there would likely be a recount in Georgia.

McDaniel also called for patience Friday on the Fox News show “America’s Newsroom.”

“I would also call to be patient because we have seen a lot of irregularities,” she said then. “I have been in Michigan, we’ve been pursuing reports coming in on our hotline, people who were disenfranchised from observing the vote count and some more serious allegations that we’re seeing, so, be patient and allow that to play out.”

“I would say some of these [irregularities] that are coming from Michigan are very, very serious,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said many areas where disputes are arising are overseen by Democrats.

“What is disconcerting is the amount of Democrat-run counties and precincts in the country where Republicans were not allowed to observe here in Michigan. I have hundreds of witnesses who talk about being disenfranchised, being removed from counting centers as elections workers cheered as they were removed,” she said.

“We don’t control the counties and so if they are forcing us to leave and they say you are not following COVID restrictions and they are keeping our counters six feet away where they can’t even see the ballots, that’s a problem and that is why we file lawsuits and this is why we have documented it and this is why we’ll have affidavits and statements to this effect.”

