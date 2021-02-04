Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger was censured by county Republicans in his home district after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The censure resolution was overwhelmingly passed by the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee on Wednesday, rebuking the congressman for voting “contrary to the values” of the party, according to county Republican chair Larry Smith.

Smith voiced concerns that Kinzinger, who was first elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has failed to engage with Republicans in Congress.

Kinzinger’s censure was announced as he and his Republican colleagues met behind closed doors to vote on the political future of Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House.

Cheney faced calls to resign her leadership role after she joined Kinzinger and eight other Republicans in voting to impeach Trump on grounds that he incited the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6.

TRENDING: Last Open House Race Ends After Months of Wrangling with One More Seat Flipped Red

The caucus on Wednesday voted 145-61 to keep Cheney in her post.

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice, another of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, on Saturday received a censure from the South Carolina Republican Party.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.