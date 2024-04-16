Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky became the first House Republican to endorse an effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his position on Tuesday.

Massie endorsed an effort by his colleague Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia to have Johnson vacate his leadership role.

Greene has accused Johnson, who has only served as speaker since last October, of capitulating to House Democrats on funding for foreign military conflicts — even as the country’s southern border remains wide open.

Greene introduced a motion to vacate against Johnson last month after he worked with House Democrats to pass a $1.2 trillion spending package that did not address border security.

The Georgia Republican has been a heavy critic of Johnson since.

On his X account on Tuesday morning, Massie declared he was in agreement with Greene that it was time for Johnson to go.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by [Greene],” Massie posted.

I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by @RepMTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

The lawmaker added, “He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker.”

Massie was asked by a follower what led him to agree with Greene after weeks of silence on the matter.

He said that a multitude of factors led him to his decision that he would support the ouster of Johnson — who replaced former Speaker Kevin McCarthy after he was ousted last fall following a similar backlash from his conference.

“This camel has a pallet of bricks,” Massie stated when asked which issue led him to decide he had seen enough of Johnson’s brand of leadership.

All of the above. This camel has a pallet of bricks. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

As The Hill noted, Massie’s decision to support Johnson’s ouster will not automatically trigger a vote to remove him.

But if such a vote is held, Johnson would need support from House Democrats to retain the gavel.

Johnson commented on the calls for his removal during a Tuesday news conference.

“I am not resigning, and it is, in my view, an absurd notion that someone would bring a vacate motion when we are simply here trying to do our jobs. It is not helpful to the cause. It is not helpful to the country. It does not help the House Republicans advance our agenda which is in the best interest of the American people here — a secure border, sound governance — and it’s not helpful to the unity that we have in the body,” he said.

Greene issued a scathing rebuke of Johnson just last week in a letter in which she again called for his removal as speaker, ABC News noted.

“I will not tolerate our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson serving the Democrats and the Biden administration and helping them achieve their policies that are destroying our country,” Greene stated.

The conservative firebrand added, “He is throwing our razor-thin majority into chaos by not serving his own GOP conference that elected him.”

