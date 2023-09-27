Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas proudly proclaimed his status as a first-time dad on Instagram, noting that his daughter will carry a name that is special to him.

“Born on September 12th at 9:37 pm at 7 lbs 15 oz, we can’t express how happy we are to welcome baby Suzy into the world. We are so blessed with this little angel,” he posted on Instagram.

“We waited so long for her to be here, it’s like a dream come true. Tara went for an impressive 18 hours to bring her little girl home, and they’re both healthy and recovering. Super mom indeed,” he said referring to his wife, Tara.

Crenshaw noted why his daughter’s name was special.

“Susan was my mom’s name. I lost her to cancer when I was 10 and was so excited to have a little girl I could name after her,” he wrote.

On Mother’s Day he posted a childhood picture of him with his mom on Instagram.

The Daily Caller noted that the other women in the picture were his grandmothers.

“There are 3 generations of mom’s in that picture. Mother’s Day is always a bit difficult for me, since I lost my mom to cancer when I was 10. Susan Crenshaw was 40 years old when she lost her battle to breast cancer,” he wrote.

“But this year is the first Mother’s Day that hits a little different, because we can celebrate @taracrenshawtx bringing another generation into this world. Little Suzy Crenshaw is coming soon!” he wrote.

In a 2020 blog post during the pandemic, Crenshaw wrote about his mother.

“My mom passed away from cancer when I was just 10 years old, but she is still one of the biggest heroes in my life. She dealt with a terrible situation with admirable grace and humor and courage, which we could all use right now,” he wrote.

“We are going through difficult times and a lot of moms are wearing many different hats – teacher, principal, coach — as their kids are home from school. So it’s more important now than ever before to celebrate these heroes this Mother’s Day weekend,” he continued.

Crenshaw recalled his mother in an interview with Houstonia in 2020.

“Pretty much my entire period growing up in Houston, I knew my mom to be going through cancer treatments,” he said. “I lost her when I was 10.”

During the interview, he was asked about growing up in Katy, Texas.

“It was like growing up in the suburbs: You ride your bike to your friend’s house. You just show up; you don’t have to plan a whole lot. We used landlines, and we played whatever we had back then — Super Nintendo, I think, was the most advanced video game system that existed at the time,” he said.

He said throughout his childhood he lived in a place with “just a general love of country. Texas is a patriotic place. We wave American flags on the Fourth of July, we go to parades, we have a sense of community,” he said.

