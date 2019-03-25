GOP Congressman: Dems Want To ‘Make America the Next Failed Socialist Nation’

Democrats will be running on several socialist policies during the next election, according to Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

“They do have something they are running on besides Russian collusion and that is, ‘Let’s make America the next failed socialist nation,’” Biggs told The Western Journal in a late February interview.

Biggs, a hawk when it comes to government spending, said that in the next election, Democratic candidates will be running on several platforms that are straight out of a socialist playbook.

One such big-ticket item is the Democrats Green New Deal or what Biggs calls the “Green Socialist Manifesto.”

However, it’s not just the Green New Deal.

“They’re running on Medicare for all, Medicaid for all, free college tuition,” said Biggs, a former president of the Arizona state Senate now serving his second term in Congress.

“They’re running on a free guaranteed amount of money for everybody, whether your willing to work or not willing to work.”

Not only did he predict Democrats will introduce such legislation, Biggs said it will be coupled with an “authoritarian bent.”

He said that the Democrats have moved from being the party of Kennedy that was anti-socialism, to being a party that is now embracing socialism.

“That comes with a kind of an authoritarian and dictatorial bent,” Biggs said.

“I think they are going to start taking and seizing and nationalizing different components of the economy.”

Biggs said that one such area Democrats have already tried doing this is with health care, with a “one world” policy on health.

If the country moves this direction, he added, “you’re going to see 161 million Americans who are insured privately, through their employers, lose that insurance and go into the government.”

“That’s a move towards actual socialism,” he said..

Biggs made it clear that he doesn’t see this as just a new fad within a fringe element of the party.

“This is the new Democrat Party,” Biggs said.

However, with the Democrats’ radical move to socialism, Biggs believes that it’s a chance for the Republicans to pick up countless voters who don’t buy into the ideas of socialism.

“What you will see,” he said, “is as they become more radicalized, it will be an opportunity for the Republican party, if we can get our act together, to pick up working-class men and women of the Midwest, just like Donald Trump did, who say, ‘Look, that’s not us.’”

