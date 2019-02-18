GOP Congressman Heads to Border After National Guard Activates Him

One Republican congressman has a unique perspective on the activities of U.S. troops who have been called up to the United States southern border.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger is among those activated last week when the Trump administration called for troops to be deployed along the border, according to Task and Purpose.

A statement from his office said Kinzinger “is serving on active duty in his capacity as Lieutenant Colonel.”

“As with previous border missions while elected, the Congressman will stay within the United States,” the statement said.

“The Congressman is humbled to serve his IL-16 community here in the People’s House and equally proud to serve as a reconnaissance pilot in the Air Guard. In both of these roles, Congressman Kinzinger fights to make our national security stronger, our border more secure, and our communities safer,” the statement added.

The location of Kinzinger’s deployment was not released.

Kinzinger served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a member of the Air Force.

We’re lucky to have such brave men & women who’ve served & sacrificed for our freedoms. Please join me in saying thank you to our heroes by sending a card, letter, or limerick to our veterans. 🍀 Learn more about our #IL16 Veterans Card Drive here: https://t.co/5HcZoZGQ6b — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 11, 2019

Kinzinger has flown border security duties before, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was deployed there three times during the Obama administration.

Kinzinger has said that a secure border is essential for the nation.

“Securing America’s borders is a chief function of the federal government and is crucial to providing a safe environment for our citizens,” he said in a statement on his website.

“As a member of the Air National Guard, I work with Customs and Border Protection officers on our southwest border and know firsthand how an unsecure border jeopardizes the security of our country,” he said.

“I am committed to strengthening our border security, better enforcing our immigration laws, and targeting dangerous gangs such as MS-13.

“This can be done through physical and virtual barriers — including the use of reconnaissance drone aircraft, security cameras, and other technological instruments that help U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents effectively respond to border incursions,” he said.

Overall, Trump directed that about 3,750 troops be deployed to the border.

The Pentagon has said that troops will operate mobile surveillance cameras in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

They will also string up 150 more miles of concertina wire, Reuters reported.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the military will watch for emerging and potential threats, Fox News reported.

“It’s really around this mission of monitoring, surveilling and detection,” Shanahan said on Jan. 29.

