Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida introduced four articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday.

As noted by Fox News, Steube’s move comes as “several congressional committees are building a multipronged case to remove Biden from office.”

The Florida congressman clearly thinks that “building” process is taking too long, and said as much in a scathing statement.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.

“The evidence continues to mount by the day — the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

Steube also laid out the four articles of impeachment he was filing.

The first article alleges abuse of power.

Steube said that Biden’s son Hunter “sold access” to the then-vice president during the Obama administration, and even preemptively sold “promised access” to a potential Biden administration leading up to the 2020 election.

These allegations have dogged the president for years but have recently gained momentum as evidence comes out about just how involved he was in Hunter’s business activities.

The second article of impeachment alleges obstruction of justice and is based on the testimony of IRS whistleblowers.

Steube accused the Biden team of colluding with the Department of Justice to “improperly interfere with investigations into tax crimes alleged to have been committed by Hunter Biden.”

The third article of impeachment alleges fraud.

Steube argued that James Biden, the president’s brother, used Joe to lure investors into business ventures “on false and fraudulent pretenses and promises.”

The fourth and final article of impeachment alleges “financial involvement in [drugs] and prostitution.”

Steube claimed that between 2010 and 2019, “thousands of dollars of Biden family money was spent on illegal drug transactions and prostitution.”

According to Fox, Steube’s articles have “jumped ahead of at least four GOP-led committee investigations pursuing avenues to impeach Biden or his top officials.”

The Florida Republican introduced another piece of legislation aimed at the first family on Friday as well.

In a separate news release, Steube announced that he is introducing a bill in response to what he described as the “failed” investigation by the U.S. Secret Service into the presence of cocaine in the White House.

“It’s completely unacceptable that the USSS has failed to find who is responsible for bringing cocaine into one of the most secure buildings in the world,” Steube said. “The American people deserve answers.

“My legislation demands information on the closed investigation into the cocaine found at the White House in July and focuses on how Congress can provide oversight to prevent future illicit usage of controlled substances in the White House.”

In an obvious nod to the first son’s well-documented history of drug abuse, Steube is calling it the “Helping Understand Narcotics Traces at the Executive Residence Act,” or the HUNTER Act.

