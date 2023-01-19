GOP Congressman Involved in Accident on His Property, Sustains Several Injuries

A Florida congressman has been seriously injured in a Friday accident.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Rep. Greg Steube’s staff stated Steube had sustained several injuries on his property.

Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023

Steube’s office didn’t disclose the nature of the accident.

Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics earlier reported that Steube had fallen from the roof of his Sarasota-area home.

Local sources tell @Fla_Pol that Republican US @RepGregSteube fell off his roof this afternoon and is being taken to a Sarasota region hospital. Developing…#FlaPol — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) January 18, 2023

Steube, a Republican, was performing home maintenance on his roof when he fell 25 feet to the ground, according to Florida Politics.

The Iraq War veteran, former Army infantry officer and former sheriff of Manatee County was found by a staffer of another Florida Republican, Rep. Vern Buchanan, according to Florida Politics. The staffer happened to be performing delivery work in the neighborhood, according to the report.

Steube represents Florida’s 17th congressional district, which includes Sarasota and some suburbs of Fort Myers in the southwestern part of the state as well as a large swath of central Florida.

In a Twitter post published late Wednesday, Florida Republican Party Vice Chairman Christian Ziegler indicated that Steube was “doing well” in an area hospital.

I just heard that even though Congressman @RepGregSteube is still in the hospital, he is doing well. Big relief to hear. Our country, state & local community needs him to recover and get back to fighting for us in Congress ASAP. — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) January 19, 2023

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, expressed his prayers for Steube in the wake of the accident.

Erika and I are praying for our friend and fellow Southwest Floridian, Congressman Greg Steube, and his family during this difficult time. You’re one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you’ll overcome this. Prayers up, SWFL! https://t.co/fXB7vtn9uK — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 19, 2023

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz also shared his prayers for his colleague.

Hoping my friend is okay. Praying for him and his family. — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 19, 2023

Steube has been in Congress since 2019.

