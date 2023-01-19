Parler Share
News

GOP Congressman Involved in Accident on His Property, Sustains Several Injuries

 By Richard Moorhead  January 19, 2023 at 5:39am
Parler Share

A Florida congressman has been seriously injured in a Friday accident.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Rep. Greg Steube’s staff stated Steube had sustained several injuries on his property.

Steube’s office didn’t disclose the nature of the accident.

Trending:
Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him

Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics earlier reported that Steube had fallen from the roof of his Sarasota-area home.

Steube, a Republican, was performing home maintenance on his roof when he fell 25 feet to the ground, according to Florida Politics.

The Iraq War veteran, former Army infantry officer and former sheriff of Manatee County was found by a staffer of another Florida Republican, Rep. Vern Buchanan, according to Florida Politics. The staffer happened to be performing delivery work in the neighborhood, according to the report.

Steube represents Florida’s 17th congressional district, which includes Sarasota and some suburbs of Fort Myers in the southwestern part of the state as well as a large swath of central Florida.

In a Twitter post published late Wednesday, Florida Republican Party Vice Chairman Christian Ziegler indicated that Steube was “doing well” in an area hospital.

Related:
AOC's Political Plans Revealed in Newly Released Filing

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican,  expressed his prayers for Steube in the wake of the accident.

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz also shared his prayers for his colleague.

Steube has been in Congress since 2019.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Paul Pelosi Attack Update: News Outlets Make Major Move in Court
GOP Congressman Involved in Accident on His Property, Sustains Several Injuries
Fed-Up Oregon Counties Get 1 Step Closer to Fleeing Liberal State for Idaho
Award-Winning Chef Suddenly Dies at 48 - Emotional Tributes Show How Well-Respected He Was
Middle School Physical Education Teacher Dies Suddenly at Her Home - Community Shaken
See more...

Conversation