Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that he thinks former President Donald Trump will run for office again in 2024.

“I think he’s gonna run. I want him to run,” Jordan said at a GOP event in Dallas County, Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register.

“He’s proven he can take the heat. We’re at a moment now where you’ve got to have someone who’s willing to fight, willing to stand up to all the abuses.”

Jordan is one of Trump’s top allies in Congress, and he told KCCI-TV that he is “convinced” the former president will run.

Trump has polled as a frontrunner among potential 2024 GOP candidates and has teased a third bid, offering a blunt “yes” to Fox News’ Sean Hannity when asked whether he had made up his mind on another campaign.

Trump has also said he wants to use his influence among the Republican base in the 2022 midterms.

Just this week he endorsed former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate race and Joe Kent, a veteran trying to unseat Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington state.

